1035 West Addison Street

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage business center bike storage

Unit Amenities dishwasher Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center parking bike storage garage

2 Bed, 2 Bath in Heart of Wrigleyville!

The Residences at Addison & Clark is an iconic location in the coveted Lakeview neighborhood of Chicago. We have taken city living to a whole new level by offering our residents the opportunity to experience some of the most exciting sports, events and culture scenes in the city – literally steps from our front door! Offering studio, convertible, one- and two-bedroom apartment homes, we have the apartment that will fit your needs and your style! ***Photos may be of a similar unit***



Amenities:

Health Club, Garage, Bicycle Room, Business Center, Dishwasher

Contact us to schedule a showing.