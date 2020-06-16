All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:04 AM

1020 W Barry Ave 3

1020 W Barry Ave · (847) 830-0175
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1020 W Barry Ave, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
extra storage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
Bright, top floor condo w/ vintage charm. - Property Id: 180726

Situated in the heart of Lakeview and located on a quiet tree-lined street, this 1 bedroom apartment features hardwood floors throughout, crown molding, galley kitchen kitchen w/ granite countertops and eating area w/ nice southern view. Ceiling fans in living room and bedroom. Great closet space throughout, plus additional storage on site. Rent includes water, trash and heat. Free laundry is available in the building. Parking options also available nearby as well as easy street parking. Walk to Lincoln Park, Wrigley, train and more! 15-18 month lease preferred.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/180726
Property Id 180726

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5869235)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1020 W Barry Ave 3 have any available units?
1020 W Barry Ave 3 has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1020 W Barry Ave 3 have?
Some of 1020 W Barry Ave 3's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1020 W Barry Ave 3 currently offering any rent specials?
1020 W Barry Ave 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1020 W Barry Ave 3 pet-friendly?
No, 1020 W Barry Ave 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1020 W Barry Ave 3 offer parking?
Yes, 1020 W Barry Ave 3 does offer parking.
Does 1020 W Barry Ave 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1020 W Barry Ave 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1020 W Barry Ave 3 have a pool?
No, 1020 W Barry Ave 3 does not have a pool.
Does 1020 W Barry Ave 3 have accessible units?
No, 1020 W Barry Ave 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1020 W Barry Ave 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1020 W Barry Ave 3 has units with dishwashers.

