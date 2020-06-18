All apartments in Chicago
1008 W Dakin St 2
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

1008 W Dakin St 2

1008 W Dakin St · (312) 610-0068
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1008 W Dakin St, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,199

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Luxury Two Bed - Property Id: 239396

LUXURY living in Wrigleyville! These luxury rental flats from Loukas Development are just steps away from the CTA Red Line, Wrigley Field, and all this ideal neighborhood has to offer, stands 20 brand new gut-rehabbed two and three bedroom apartments. These classic, Chicago-style flats have been thoughtfully updated with crisp, clean, luxury finishes, an open concept kitchen and living room, custom cabinetry, space to add a butcher block/ kitchen island (with space for a breakfast bar), brand new stainless steel appliances, stunning hardwood flooring, recessed lighting throughout, and the convenience of in-unit WASHER/DRYERS. Entertain or grill out on your spacious private deck, enjoy easy commuting, and settle into your new home .CLICK TO TAKE A 3D TOUR & watch our custom DRONE/VIDEO FOOTAGE!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/239396
Property Id 239396

(RLNE5622900)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1008 W Dakin St 2 have any available units?
1008 W Dakin St 2 has a unit available for $2,199 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1008 W Dakin St 2 have?
Some of 1008 W Dakin St 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1008 W Dakin St 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1008 W Dakin St 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1008 W Dakin St 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1008 W Dakin St 2 is pet friendly.
Does 1008 W Dakin St 2 offer parking?
No, 1008 W Dakin St 2 does not offer parking.
Does 1008 W Dakin St 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1008 W Dakin St 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1008 W Dakin St 2 have a pool?
No, 1008 W Dakin St 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1008 W Dakin St 2 have accessible units?
No, 1008 W Dakin St 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1008 W Dakin St 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1008 W Dakin St 2 has units with dishwashers.
