1008 W Dakin St 2

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

Luxury Two Bed - Property Id: 239396



LUXURY living in Wrigleyville! These luxury rental flats from Loukas Development are just steps away from the CTA Red Line, Wrigley Field, and all this ideal neighborhood has to offer, stands 20 brand new gut-rehabbed two and three bedroom apartments. These classic, Chicago-style flats have been thoughtfully updated with crisp, clean, luxury finishes, an open concept kitchen and living room, custom cabinetry, space to add a butcher block/ kitchen island (with space for a breakfast bar), brand new stainless steel appliances, stunning hardwood flooring, recessed lighting throughout, and the convenience of in-unit WASHER/DRYERS. Entertain or grill out on your spacious private deck, enjoy easy commuting, and settle into your new home .CLICK TO TAKE A 3D TOUR & watch our custom DRONE/VIDEO FOOTAGE!

