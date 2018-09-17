1005 N LASALLE.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar on-site laundry bbq/grill

Perfect 2 bed 1 bath with ideal Gold Coast location! Secured yard, updated and laundry Available 7/1 Unbeatable 2 bed, 1 bath unit available 7/1 in Chicago's hot Gold Coast neighborhood. This unit is close to it all and is a short walk to coffee shops, parks, nightlife, restaurants and public transportation! Hardwood floors and high ceiling are the first features you see when entering this charming apartment. Extra large kitchen wish dishwasher and SS appliances and granite countertop, updated bathroom, central AC and a secured yard that's great for grilling and hanging out. Laundry in building!