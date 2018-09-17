All apartments in Chicago
Last updated May 17 2020 at 2:14 AM

1005 N LASALLE

1005 N La Salle Dr · (312) 965-7391
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1005 N La Salle Dr, Chicago, IL 60610
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
Perfect 2 bed 1 bath with ideal Gold Coast location! Secured yard, updated and laundry Available 7/1 Unbeatable 2 bed, 1 bath unit available 7/1 in Chicago's hot Gold Coast neighborhood. This unit is close to it all and is a short walk to coffee shops, parks, nightlife, restaurants and public transportation! Hardwood floors and high ceiling are the first features you see when entering this charming apartment. Extra large kitchen wish dishwasher and SS appliances and granite countertop, updated bathroom, central AC and a secured yard that's great for grilling and hanging out. Laundry in building!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1005 N LASALLE have any available units?
1005 N LASALLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1005 N LASALLE have?
Some of 1005 N LASALLE's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1005 N LASALLE currently offering any rent specials?
1005 N LASALLE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1005 N LASALLE pet-friendly?
No, 1005 N LASALLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1005 N LASALLE offer parking?
No, 1005 N LASALLE does not offer parking.
Does 1005 N LASALLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1005 N LASALLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1005 N LASALLE have a pool?
No, 1005 N LASALLE does not have a pool.
Does 1005 N LASALLE have accessible units?
No, 1005 N LASALLE does not have accessible units.
Does 1005 N LASALLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1005 N LASALLE has units with dishwashers.

