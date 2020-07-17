10 E Grand Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly gym

Beautiful Oversized 1 Bd in heart of River North!! - Property Id: 305001



Oversized one bedroom in the heart of river north! Washer Dryer in Unit! Two huge walk in closets! Granite counters, stainless appliances, wood floors, HUGE balconies! Steps away from Hubbard Street, nightlife, Bars, merchandise mart, and public transportation!

*Price reflects one month free



