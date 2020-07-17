All apartments in Chicago
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
10 E Grand Ave
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

10 E Grand Ave

10 East Grand Avenue · (773) 802-6615
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10 East Grand Avenue, Chicago, IL 60611
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $2070 · Avail. now

$2,070

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
Beautiful Oversized 1 Bd in heart of River North!! - Property Id: 305001

Oversized one bedroom in the heart of river north! Washer Dryer in Unit! Two huge walk in closets! Granite counters, stainless appliances, wood floors, HUGE balconies! Steps away from Hubbard Street, nightlife, Bars, merchandise mart, and public transportation!
*Price reflects one month free

CONTACT ME FOR YOUR PRIVATE SHOWING TODAY!! I work with over 140 buildings and would be happy to find you your new home! Call - Text - Email -- text or email for fastest response -- 

Elizabeth Conroy | Luxury Leasing Consultant/Broker | Buy - Rent - Sell
Downtown Apartment Company LLC.

Our service is 100% free! Pictures are representative samples of the advertised unit. In some cases, the actual units you tour may vary from the pictures based on the specific floor plan available. Availability and prices are subject to change (and often do change daily). Units are leased unfurnished unless otherwise specified. 12 month minimum lease term unless otherwise specified. Equal housing opportunity.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/10-e-grand-ave-chicago-il/305001
Property Id 305001

(RLNE5950156)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 E Grand Ave have any available units?
10 E Grand Ave has a unit available for $2,070 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 10 E Grand Ave have?
Some of 10 E Grand Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 E Grand Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10 E Grand Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 E Grand Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 10 E Grand Ave is pet friendly.
Does 10 E Grand Ave offer parking?
No, 10 E Grand Ave does not offer parking.
Does 10 E Grand Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10 E Grand Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 E Grand Ave have a pool?
No, 10 E Grand Ave does not have a pool.
Does 10 E Grand Ave have accessible units?
No, 10 E Grand Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10 E Grand Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10 E Grand Ave has units with dishwashers.
