250 Rope Mill Road

Amenities
Executive Lease. Charming city-style home w/3 levels, close to outlet mall shops, dining, 575. Hardwood floors, rear garage, courtyard. Main master has trey ceiling, whirlpool tub, separate shower, large walk-in closet. Family room has coffered ceiling, built-ins, view to kitchen. Dining room w/view to covered porch. Kitchen has SS appls, stained cabinets, granite counters, tiled backsplash. Large upstairs loft connects 3 secondary bedrooms, all w/trey ceilings, walk-in closets. HOA maintains lawn. MUST SEE! Won't last long.