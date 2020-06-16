All apartments in Woodstock
Find more places like 250 Rope Mill Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Woodstock, GA
/
250 Rope Mill Road
Last updated May 13 2020 at 4:36 AM

250 Rope Mill Road

250 Rope Mill Road · (770) 675-7772
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Woodstock
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

250 Rope Mill Road, Woodstock, GA 30188

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3629 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
Executive Lease. Charming city-style home w/3 levels, close to outlet mall shops, dining, 575. Hardwood floors, rear garage, courtyard. Main master has trey ceiling, whirlpool tub, separate shower, large walk-in closet. Family room has coffered ceiling, built-ins, view to kitchen. Dining room w/view to covered porch. Kitchen has SS appls, stained cabinets, granite counters, tiled backsplash. Large upstairs loft connects 3 secondary bedrooms, all w/trey ceilings, walk-in closets. HOA maintains lawn. MUST SEE! Won't last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 250 Rope Mill Road have any available units?
250 Rope Mill Road has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Woodstock, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Woodstock Rent Report.
What amenities does 250 Rope Mill Road have?
Some of 250 Rope Mill Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 250 Rope Mill Road currently offering any rent specials?
250 Rope Mill Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 250 Rope Mill Road pet-friendly?
No, 250 Rope Mill Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodstock.
Does 250 Rope Mill Road offer parking?
Yes, 250 Rope Mill Road does offer parking.
Does 250 Rope Mill Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 250 Rope Mill Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 250 Rope Mill Road have a pool?
Yes, 250 Rope Mill Road has a pool.
Does 250 Rope Mill Road have accessible units?
No, 250 Rope Mill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 250 Rope Mill Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 250 Rope Mill Road has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 250 Rope Mill Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pointe at Towne Lake
50 Paces Pkwy
Woodstock, GA 30189
Woodstock West By Walton
735 Market Place Ln
Woodstock, GA 30188
PARK 9
1105 Ridgewalk Pkwy
Woodstock, GA 30188
260 Woodstock
260 Chambers St
Woodstock, GA 30188
Hudson Woodstock
1 Sycamore Lane
Woodstock, GA 30188
Riverstock
50 Sandy Cir
Woodstock, GA 30188
The Palmer
1345 Towne Lake Hills Dr S
Woodstock, GA 30189

Similar Pages

Woodstock 1 BedroomsWoodstock 2 Bedrooms
Woodstock Apartments with GymWoodstock Apartments with Parking
Woodstock Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Newnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GA
East Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity