Home
/
Woodstock, GA
/
227 Goshen Lane
Last updated January 17 2020 at 12:21 AM
227 Goshen Lane
227 Goshen Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
227 Goshen Lane, Woodstock, GA 30188
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
Adorable renovated Downtown Woodstock Condo. 3 bedrooms 2 baths, a loft, sun room and covered stone patio and private deck. New flooring, new granite kitchen with stainless appliances. Great location!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 227 Goshen Lane have any available units?
227 Goshen Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Woodstock, GA
.
How much is rent in Woodstock, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Woodstock Rent Report
.
What amenities does 227 Goshen Lane have?
Some of 227 Goshen Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 227 Goshen Lane currently offering any rent specials?
227 Goshen Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 227 Goshen Lane pet-friendly?
No, 227 Goshen Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Woodstock
.
Does 227 Goshen Lane offer parking?
No, 227 Goshen Lane does not offer parking.
Does 227 Goshen Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 227 Goshen Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 227 Goshen Lane have a pool?
No, 227 Goshen Lane does not have a pool.
Does 227 Goshen Lane have accessible units?
No, 227 Goshen Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 227 Goshen Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 227 Goshen Lane has units with dishwashers.
