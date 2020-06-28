All apartments in Vinings
Location

2950 Mount Wilkinson Parkway Southeast, Vinings, GA 30339
Vinings

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
elevator
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Premier rental property in the heart of historic Vinings - Walking distance to dining and shops 2 assigned parking spaces right across from the elevator Beautiful building amenities with 24 hour Concierge and infinity pool! Unit is newly painted throughout and brand new carpet in the bedrooms.. Will not last longConveniently located to all major highways, Midtown, Buckhead and Suntrust Stadium. Pets allowed under 40lbs. Washer and Dryer are included along with GE Profile stainless steel appliances. The space has two balconies with Views of the North and Buckhead!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2950 Mount Wilkinson Parkway SE # 501 have any available units?
2950 Mount Wilkinson Parkway SE # 501 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vinings, GA.
What amenities does 2950 Mount Wilkinson Parkway SE # 501 have?
Some of 2950 Mount Wilkinson Parkway SE # 501's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2950 Mount Wilkinson Parkway SE # 501 currently offering any rent specials?
2950 Mount Wilkinson Parkway SE # 501 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2950 Mount Wilkinson Parkway SE # 501 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2950 Mount Wilkinson Parkway SE # 501 is pet friendly.
Does 2950 Mount Wilkinson Parkway SE # 501 offer parking?
Yes, 2950 Mount Wilkinson Parkway SE # 501 offers parking.
Does 2950 Mount Wilkinson Parkway SE # 501 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2950 Mount Wilkinson Parkway SE # 501 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2950 Mount Wilkinson Parkway SE # 501 have a pool?
Yes, 2950 Mount Wilkinson Parkway SE # 501 has a pool.
Does 2950 Mount Wilkinson Parkway SE # 501 have accessible units?
No, 2950 Mount Wilkinson Parkway SE # 501 does not have accessible units.
Does 2950 Mount Wilkinson Parkway SE # 501 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2950 Mount Wilkinson Parkway SE # 501 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2950 Mount Wilkinson Parkway SE # 501 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2950 Mount Wilkinson Parkway SE # 501 does not have units with air conditioning.
