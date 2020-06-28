2950 Mount Wilkinson Parkway SE # 501

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities 24hr concierge elevator parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Premier rental property in the heart of historic Vinings - Walking distance to dining and shops 2 assigned parking spaces right across from the elevator Beautiful building amenities with 24 hour Concierge and infinity pool! Unit is newly painted throughout and brand new carpet in the bedrooms.. Will not last longConveniently located to all major highways, Midtown, Buckhead and Suntrust Stadium. Pets allowed under 40lbs. Washer and Dryer are included along with GE Profile stainless steel appliances. The space has two balconies with Views of the North and Buckhead!