184 Apartments for rent in Vinings, GA with balcony

Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:13am
$
Vinings
12 Units Available
400 Winchester at Vinings Apartment Homes
400 Winchester Trail, Vinings, GA
1 Bedroom
$999
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1434 sqft
2-3 bedrooms available in charming, picturesque community. Recently renovated with stainless steel kitchen appliances, air conditioning, and balcony or patio vista. Courtyard, dog park, swimming pool, playground and parking all available on premises.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Cumberland
33 Units Available
Vinings Lofts and Apartments
3205 Cumberland Boulevard Southeast, Vinings, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,405
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,660
1373 sqft
Walking distance from downtown Georgetown, these homes feature garden tubs in bathrooms, wood flooring and walk-in closets. The pet-friendly community has a luxury pool, clubhouse and outdoor grilling area.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Vinings
34 Units Available
The Pointe at Vinings
50 Adams Lake Blvd SE, Vinings, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,157
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1460 sqft
Recently renovated units with expansive views, fireplaces, hardwood floors and thoughtful extra storage. Located right off the I-285 beltway in Smyrna, close to Cumberland Mall.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Vinings
15 Units Available
Paces Ridge at Vinings
3900 Paces Walk SE, Vinings, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,045
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,131
1172 sqft
Paces Ridge at Vinings is a sensational community in Atlanta, Georgia, that provides residents with impeccable living amenities.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:26am
Downtown Cumberland
38 Units Available
Walton Riverwood
3270 Walton Riverwood Ln SE, Vinings, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,225
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,563
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,265
1427 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments with easy access to I-75 and I-285. Hardwood floors, granite counters and fireplace with patio or balcony. Pet-friendly living with dog park, fire pit, gym and more.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Vinings
18 Units Available
Bell Vinings
3151 Stillhouse Ln SE, Vinings, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,260
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1289 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,035
1438 sqft
Apartments are located a short walk from the Cumberland Mall. Open concept kitchens and dining areas have an island and breakfast bar, plus hardwood floors and attractive white cabinets.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Vinings
26 Units Available
The District at Vinings
2800 Paces Ferry Rd SE, Vinings, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,055
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1366 sqft
Conveniently located in Vinings within walking distance of shops and restaurants. Features a fitness center with complimentary yoga classes and social events. Units have private patio/balcony and hardwood floors.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Vinings
1 Unit Available
4638 Vinings Central Run Se
4638 Vinings Central Run SE, Vinings, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
850 sqft
Ideally located 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo for rent in Vinings. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, and washer dryer. Utilities included: water and trash.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Vinings
1 Unit Available
2776 Loftview Square
2776 Loftview Sq, Vinings, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
2328 sqft
True Classic Vinings! Spacious Townhome in Vinings Overlook, a Pulte development, with hardwoods on the main level, granite countertops in kitchen & baths, stainless steel appliances, huge U-shaped kitchen w/island, gas cooktop, windows everywhere,

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Vinings
1 Unit Available
3140 Seven Pines Ct
3140 Seven Pines Ct, Vinings, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,070
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This 1 bedroom Condo is ready for you! Amazing location less than 2 miles from Truist Park Home of the Atlanta Braves! Inside you will appreciate the Hardwood Floors, Energy Efficient Appliances and personal patio/balcony.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Vinings
1 Unit Available
3357 Cumberland Club Drive
3357 Cumberland Club Dr, Vinings, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2328 sqft
ABSOLUTELY STUNNING, NEWLY PAINTED, 3 BEDROOM, 3.

1 of 23

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Vinings
1 Unit Available
2400 Cumberland Pkwy SE Atlanta, GA 30339
2400 Cumberland Pkwy SE, Vinings, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 Bedroom Condo near THE BATTERY - Stunning 2 bedroom condo in gated community located near the Battery! Enjoy living in the perimeter with close dining, shopping, and entertainment.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Vinings
1 Unit Available
3621 Vinings Slope SE
3621 Vinings Slope Southeast, Vinings, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1865 sqft
This bright and beautiful original owner top floor unit is located in an unmatched location in the complex overlooking the pool with two same floor parking spaces in a gated garage that are only a few steps from the unit.
Results within 1 mile of Vinings
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Downtown Cumberland
56 Units Available
Cortland at the Battery Atlanta
900 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,381
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,863
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,135
1482 sqft
Situated adjacent to SunTrust Park and within walking distance of upscale shops and restaurants. Apartments feature 1-2 bedroom floor plans outfitted with open kitchens and walk-in closets. On-site clubhouse, swimming pool and entertainment center.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
117 Units Available
Elevate West Village
4520 Pine Street, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,320
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Next-level apartment living has arrived in Smyrna’s thriving West Village. Organic and luxury design combine with contemporary features and gracious amenities to establish a new benchmark for higher living.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Cumberland
12 Units Available
Overton Rise
3695 Cumberland Blvd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,246
919 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,727
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
New luxury midrise community. Modern kitchens featuring espresso or caramel cabinetry and granite countertops with glass tile backsplash. Community amenities include salt water pool, cabana and outdoor kitchen.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Vinings
8 Units Available
Vinings Palisades Apartments
4545 River Pkwy, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,033
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,214
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,389
1554 sqft
Private, gated community with luxury features like stainless steel appliances, crown molding, 8-foot ceilings and wood flooring. Community amenities include tennis courts, two swimming pools and outdoor kitchen.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
58 Units Available
Park at Vinings
3000 Spring Hill Pkwy SE, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,122
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1313 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,627
1518 sqft
Pet-friendly two-bedroom apartments just minutes from Downtown Atlanta in the Vinings neighborhood. Modern kitchens, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Enjoy lagoon-style pool, fitness center and tennis court. Close to dining, shopping, entertainment and recreation.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:29am
Downtown Cumberland
19 Units Available
Walton Grove
2550 Cumberland Blvd SE, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,310
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,258
1484 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes situated in landscaped grounds off of Cobb Parkway. On-site leisure facilities include a swimming pool, children's playground and picnic areas. Garages and additional storage available for lease.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:09am
Downtown Cumberland
28 Units Available
The Encore
3290 Cobb Galleria Pkwy SE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,254
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to SunTrust Park, Cumberland Mall and Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre. Each home features a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Community offers an outdoor patio, putting green, bark park and rooftop swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
51 Units Available
Gables Mill
100 Akers Ridge Dr SE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$995
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,263
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1309 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy on-site tennis, racquetball and a 24-hour gym. Interstates 285 and 75 are both nearby, so getting everywhere in Atlanta is simple. Units feature a patio/balcony along with in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Park Valley
4570 S Cobb Dr SE, Smyrna, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$969
535 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1089 sqft
Ride your bike on the nearby Silver Comet Trail or exercise in the on-site gym. Recently-renovated apartments include quartz counters, Shaker kitchen cabinets and brushed nickel plumbing fixtures.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Vinings
45 Units Available
The Columns at Vinings
1900 Tamarron Pkwy SE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
913 sqft
Tucked into a tree-covered, hilly area, this community is close to area freeways and about 15 minutes from the downtown area. On-site amenities include a fitness center and pool. Spacious interiors with gourmet kitchens.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
37 Units Available
Ashford 75 Apartments
5000 S Lincoln Trace Ave SE, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
$975
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1300 sqft
Suburb apartment homes just minutes from I-75 and I-285 in the heart of the bustling Smyrna area. Great location next to the future home of the Atlanta Braves, SunTrust Stadium. Luxury on-site amenities.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Vinings, GA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Vinings renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

