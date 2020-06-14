130 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Vinings, GA
Yes, at first glance, you probably misread this city's name as "Viking," but don't worry. You won't have to run from helmet-wearing warriors here, although you may have to worry about helmet-wearing ghosts from the Union Army. Unfortunately, this town was occupied by a few villains back in 1864 during the time of the American Civil War. This may have been why the town was originally called "Crossroad" and even more strikingly called "Paces" back in the days. After being decimated by the Union troops, Paces became Vinings and was totally reconstructed. Although still part of Atlanta, the neighbors refuse to recognize Vinings as a separate entity, so it's just a little old census designated place. Don't let that fool you into thinking there's no fun to be had here, though. Atlanta, eat your heart out.
Having trouble with Craigslist Vinings? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow?
Finding an apartment in Vinings that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.