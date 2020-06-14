Apartment List
/
GA
/
vinings
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:30 AM

130 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Vinings, GA

Finding an apartment in Vinings that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog alo... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Downtown Cumberland
33 Units Available
Vinings Lofts and Apartments
3205 Cumberland Boulevard Southeast, Vinings, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,410
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,660
1373 sqft
Walking distance from downtown Georgetown, these homes feature garden tubs in bathrooms, wood flooring and walk-in closets. The pet-friendly community has a luxury pool, clubhouse and outdoor grilling area.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Vinings
18 Units Available
Paces Ridge at Vinings
3900 Paces Walk SE, Vinings, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,003
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,131
1172 sqft
Paces Ridge at Vinings is a sensational community in Atlanta, Georgia, that provides residents with impeccable living amenities.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Vinings
35 Units Available
The Pointe at Vinings
50 Adams Lake Blvd SE, Vinings, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,157
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1460 sqft
Recently renovated units with expansive views, fireplaces, hardwood floors and thoughtful extra storage. Located right off the I-285 beltway in Smyrna, close to Cumberland Mall.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Vinings
17 Units Available
Bell Vinings
3151 Stillhouse Ln SE, Vinings, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,260
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1289 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,035
1438 sqft
Apartments are located a short walk from the Cumberland Mall. Open concept kitchens and dining areas have an island and breakfast bar, plus hardwood floors and attractive white cabinets.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:01pm
Downtown Cumberland
38 Units Available
Walton Riverwood
3270 Walton Riverwood Ln SE, Vinings, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,224
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,563
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,265
1427 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments with easy access to I-75 and I-285. Hardwood floors, granite counters and fireplace with patio or balcony. Pet-friendly living with dog park, fire pit, gym and more.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:02am
$
Vinings
12 Units Available
400 Winchester at Vinings Apartment Homes
400 Winchester Trail, Vinings, GA
1 Bedroom
$999
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1434 sqft
2-3 bedrooms available in charming, picturesque community. Recently renovated with stainless steel kitchen appliances, air conditioning, and balcony or patio vista. Courtyard, dog park, swimming pool, playground and parking all available on premises.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Vinings
26 Units Available
The District at Vinings
2800 Paces Ferry Rd SE, Vinings, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,055
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1366 sqft
Conveniently located in Vinings within walking distance of shops and restaurants. Features a fitness center with complimentary yoga classes and social events. Units have private patio/balcony and hardwood floors.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Vinings
1 Unit Available
4638 Vinings Central Run Se
4638 Vinings Central Run SE, Vinings, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
850 sqft
Ideally located 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo for rent in Vinings. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, and washer dryer. Utilities included: water and trash.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Vinings
1 Unit Available
3140 Seven Pines Ct
3140 Seven Pines Ct, Vinings, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,070
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This 1 bedroom Condo is ready for you! Amazing location less than 2 miles from Truist Park Home of the Atlanta Braves! Inside you will appreciate the Hardwood Floors, Energy Efficient Appliances and personal patio/balcony.
Results within 1 mile of Vinings
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Vinings
8 Units Available
Vinings Palisades Apartments
4545 River Pkwy, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,033
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,389
1554 sqft
Private, gated community with luxury features like stainless steel appliances, crown molding, 8-foot ceilings and wood flooring. Community amenities include tennis courts, two swimming pools and outdoor kitchen.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Downtown Cumberland
56 Units Available
Cortland at the Battery Atlanta
900 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,381
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,863
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,135
1482 sqft
Situated adjacent to SunTrust Park and within walking distance of upscale shops and restaurants. Apartments feature 1-2 bedroom floor plans outfitted with open kitchens and walk-in closets. On-site clubhouse, swimming pool and entertainment center.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
58 Units Available
Park at Vinings
3000 Spring Hill Pkwy SE, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,133
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1313 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,605
1518 sqft
Pet-friendly two-bedroom apartments just minutes from Downtown Atlanta in the Vinings neighborhood. Modern kitchens, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Enjoy lagoon-style pool, fitness center and tennis court. Close to dining, shopping, entertainment and recreation.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:49pm
$
Vinings
48 Units Available
Rosemont Vinings Ridge
3200 Post Woods Dr, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$991
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,272
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1502 sqft
Garden style apartments and townhomes with 1, 2 or 3 bedrooms. They feature a 24-hour fitness center, tennis courts and pool. Easy access to Chattahoochee River National Park, nature trails and two on-site lakes.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Vinings
43 Units Available
The Columns at Vinings
1900 Tamarron Pkwy SE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
913 sqft
Tucked into a tree-covered, hilly area, this community is close to area freeways and about 15 minutes from the downtown area. On-site amenities include a fitness center and pool. Spacious interiors with gourmet kitchens.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
Park Valley
4570 S Cobb Dr SE, Smyrna, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$976
535 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1089 sqft
Ride your bike on the nearby Silver Comet Trail or exercise in the on-site gym. Recently-renovated apartments include quartz counters, Shaker kitchen cabinets and brushed nickel plumbing fixtures.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
20 Units Available
Junction at Vinings
2101 Paces Ferry Rd SE, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
$935
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1147 sqft
Beautiful apartment living located minutes from downtown Atlanta. Provides easy access to I-285 and 75. Features a green community that is pet-friendly with a dog park and a courtyard. Furnished apartments are available.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
49 Units Available
Gables Mill
100 Akers Ridge Dr SE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$990
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,268
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1309 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy on-site tennis, racquetball and a 24-hour gym. Interstates 285 and 75 are both nearby, so getting everywhere in Atlanta is simple. Units feature a patio/balcony along with in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Downtown Cumberland
14 Units Available
Overton Rise
3695 Cumberland Blvd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,245
919 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,727
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
New luxury midrise community. Modern kitchens featuring espresso or caramel cabinetry and granite countertops with glass tile backsplash. Community amenities include salt water pool, cabana and outdoor kitchen.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
37 Units Available
Ashford 75 Apartments
5000 S Lincoln Trace Ave SE, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
$850
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1300 sqft
Suburb apartment homes just minutes from I-75 and I-285 in the heart of the bustling Smyrna area. Great location next to the future home of the Atlanta Braves, SunTrust Stadium. Luxury on-site amenities.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:59pm
Downtown Cumberland
19 Units Available
Walton Grove
2550 Cumberland Blvd SE, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,307
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,334
1484 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes situated in landscaped grounds off of Cobb Parkway. On-site leisure facilities include a swimming pool, children's playground and picnic areas. Garages and additional storage available for lease.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:41pm
10 Units Available
Walton Vinings
4949 Oakdale Rd SE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,345
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1337 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
1635 sqft
Luxury apartments near I-285. Packed with amenities like putting green, media room, sauna, shuffleboard, 24-hour gym, pool and playground. Recently renovated apartments with fireplaces and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
25 Units Available
Kinstone River Apartment Homes
2550 Akers Mill Rd SE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1435 sqft
Situated between I-285 and Cumberland Blvd. Apartments feature a patio or balcony, walk-in closets and a fully equipped kitchen. Community offers a pool, a clubhouse and a business center
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
117 Units Available
Elevate West Village
4520 Pine Street, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,320
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Next-level apartment living has arrived in Smyrna’s thriving West Village. Organic and luxury design combine with contemporary features and gracious amenities to establish a new benchmark for higher living.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:39pm
Downtown Cumberland
28 Units Available
The Encore
3290 Cobb Galleria Pkwy SE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,254
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to SunTrust Park, Cumberland Mall and Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre. Each home features a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Community offers an outdoor patio, putting green, bark park and rooftop swimming pool.
City Guide for Vinings, GA

"Be cocky. Walk into the Georgia Dome like you own it." - Mary Lou Retton

Yes, at first glance, you probably misread this city's name as "Viking," but don't worry. You won't have to run from helmet-wearing warriors here, although you may have to worry about helmet-wearing ghosts from the Union Army. Unfortunately, this town was occupied by a few villains back in 1864 during the time of the American Civil War. This may have been why the town was originally called "Crossroad" and even more strikingly called "Paces" back in the days. After being decimated by the Union troops, Paces became Vinings and was totally reconstructed. Although still part of Atlanta, the neighbors refuse to recognize Vinings as a separate entity, so it's just a little old census designated place. Don't let that fool you into thinking there's no fun to be had here, though. Atlanta, eat your heart out.

Having trouble with Craigslist Vinings? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Vinings, GA

Finding an apartment in Vinings that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Vinings 1 BedroomsVinings 2 BedroomsVinings 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsVinings 3 BedroomsVinings Accessible Apartments
Vinings Apartments with BalconyVinings Apartments with GarageVinings Apartments with GymVinings Apartments with Hardwood FloorsVinings Apartments with Move-in Specials
Vinings Apartments with ParkingVinings Apartments with PoolVinings Apartments with Washer-DryerVinings Dog Friendly ApartmentsVinings Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GA
Villa Rica, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College