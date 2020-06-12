/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
124 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Vinings, GA
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Downtown Cumberland
33 Units Available
Vinings Lofts and Apartments
3205 Cumberland Boulevard Southeast, Vinings, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
1094 sqft
Walking distance from downtown Georgetown, these homes feature garden tubs in bathrooms, wood flooring and walk-in closets. The pet-friendly community has a luxury pool, clubhouse and outdoor grilling area.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Vinings
33 Units Available
The Pointe at Vinings
50 Adams Lake Blvd SE, Vinings, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1203 sqft
Recently renovated units with expansive views, fireplaces, hardwood floors and thoughtful extra storage. Located right off the I-285 beltway in Smyrna, close to Cumberland Mall.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Vinings
18 Units Available
Bell Vinings
3151 Stillhouse Ln SE, Vinings, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1289 sqft
Apartments are located a short walk from the Cumberland Mall. Open concept kitchens and dining areas have an island and breakfast bar, plus hardwood floors and attractive white cabinets.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Vinings
17 Units Available
Paces Ridge at Vinings
3900 Paces Walk SE, Vinings, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,181
1172 sqft
Paces Ridge at Vinings is a sensational community in Atlanta, Georgia, that provides residents with impeccable living amenities.
Last updated June 12 at 06:31am
Downtown Cumberland
38 Units Available
Walton Riverwood
3270 Walton Riverwood Ln SE, Vinings, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,563
1151 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments with easy access to I-75 and I-285. Hardwood floors, granite counters and fireplace with patio or balcony. Pet-friendly living with dog park, fire pit, gym and more.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Vinings
27 Units Available
The District at Vinings
2800 Paces Ferry Rd SE, Vinings, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1122 sqft
Conveniently located in Vinings within walking distance of shops and restaurants. Features a fitness center with complimentary yoga classes and social events. Units have private patio/balcony and hardwood floors.
Last updated June 12 at 06:32am
$
Vinings
12 Units Available
400 Winchester at Vinings Apartment Homes
400 Winchester Trail, Vinings, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1001 sqft
2-3 bedrooms available in charming, picturesque community. Recently renovated with stainless steel kitchen appliances, air conditioning, and balcony or patio vista. Courtyard, dog park, swimming pool, playground and parking all available on premises.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Vinings
1 Unit Available
2400 Cumberland Pkwy SE Atlanta, GA 30339
2400 Cumberland Pkwy SE, Vinings, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1136 sqft
2 Bedroom Condo near THE BATTERY - Stunning 2 bedroom condo in gated community located near the Battery! Enjoy living in the perimeter with close dining, shopping, and entertainment.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
Downtown Cumberland
55 Units Available
Cortland at the Battery Atlanta
900 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,863
1143 sqft
Situated adjacent to SunTrust Park and within walking distance of upscale shops and restaurants. Apartments feature 1-2 bedroom floor plans outfitted with open kitchens and walk-in closets. On-site clubhouse, swimming pool and entertainment center.
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
$
54 Units Available
Park at Vinings
3000 Spring Hill Pkwy SE, Smyrna, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1313 sqft
Pet-friendly two-bedroom apartments just minutes from Downtown Atlanta in the Vinings neighborhood. Modern kitchens, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Enjoy lagoon-style pool, fitness center and tennis court. Close to dining, shopping, entertainment and recreation.
Last updated June 12 at 06:04am
$
Vinings
49 Units Available
Rosemont Vinings Ridge
3200 Post Woods Dr, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,251
1132 sqft
Garden style apartments and townhomes with 1, 2 or 3 bedrooms. They feature a 24-hour fitness center, tennis courts and pool. Easy access to Chattahoochee River National Park, nature trails and two on-site lakes.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
51 Units Available
Gables Mill
100 Akers Ridge Dr SE, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,266
1160 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy on-site tennis, racquetball and a 24-hour gym. Interstates 285 and 75 are both nearby, so getting everywhere in Atlanta is simple. Units feature a patio/balcony along with in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
17 Units Available
Park Valley
4570 S Cobb Dr SE, Smyrna, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,252
1089 sqft
Ride your bike on the nearby Silver Comet Trail or exercise in the on-site gym. Recently-renovated apartments include quartz counters, Shaker kitchen cabinets and brushed nickel plumbing fixtures.
Last updated June 12 at 06:28am
Downtown Cumberland
28 Units Available
The Encore
3290 Cobb Galleria Pkwy SE, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,862
1193 sqft
Close to SunTrust Park, Cumberland Mall and Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre. Each home features a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Community offers an outdoor patio, putting green, bark park and rooftop swimming pool.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
18 Units Available
Junction at Vinings
2101 Paces Ferry Rd SE, Smyrna, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1147 sqft
Beautiful apartment living located minutes from downtown Atlanta. Provides easy access to I-285 and 75. Features a green community that is pet-friendly with a dog park and a courtyard. Furnished apartments are available.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Vinings
45 Units Available
The Columns at Vinings
1900 Tamarron Pkwy SE, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
913 sqft
Tucked into a tree-covered, hilly area, this community is close to area freeways and about 15 minutes from the downtown area. On-site amenities include a fitness center and pool. Spacious interiors with gourmet kitchens.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Vinings
17 Units Available
Arium Vinings Station
4695 N Church Ln, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1236 sqft
Stylish apartments with a gorgeous decorating style that features granite counters, hardwood floors, bay windows and wood burning fireplaces. Amenities include a resort style pool and a trellised cabana. A smoke-free community.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
118 Units Available
Elevate West Village
4520 Pine Street, Smyrna, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1193 sqft
Next-level apartment living has arrived in Smyrna’s thriving West Village. Organic and luxury design combine with contemporary features and gracious amenities to establish a new benchmark for higher living.
Last updated June 12 at 06:29am
Downtown Cumberland
18 Units Available
Walton Grove
2550 Cumberland Blvd SE, Smyrna, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1278 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes situated in landscaped grounds off of Cobb Parkway. On-site leisure facilities include a swimming pool, children's playground and picnic areas. Garages and additional storage available for lease.
Last updated June 12 at 06:35am
10 Units Available
Walton Vinings
4949 Oakdale Rd SE, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,556
1337 sqft
Luxury apartments near I-285. Packed with amenities like putting green, media room, sauna, shuffleboard, 24-hour gym, pool and playground. Recently renovated apartments with fireplaces and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 12 at 10:58am
26 Units Available
Kinstone River Apartment Homes
2550 Akers Mill Rd SE, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1141 sqft
Situated between I-285 and Cumberland Blvd. Apartments feature a patio or balcony, walk-in closets and a fully equipped kitchen. Community offers a pool, a clubhouse and a business center
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Vinings
8 Units Available
Vinings Palisades Apartments
4545 River Pkwy, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,214
1034 sqft
Private, gated community with luxury features like stainless steel appliances, crown molding, 8-foot ceilings and wood flooring. Community amenities include tennis courts, two swimming pools and outdoor kitchen.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Downtown Cumberland
16 Units Available
Overton Rise
3695 Cumberland Blvd, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,727
1220 sqft
New luxury midrise community. Modern kitchens featuring espresso or caramel cabinetry and granite countertops with glass tile backsplash. Community amenities include salt water pool, cabana and outdoor kitchen.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
37 Units Available
Ashford 75 Apartments
5000 S Lincoln Trace Ave SE, Smyrna, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1037 sqft
Suburb apartment homes just minutes from I-75 and I-285 in the heart of the bustling Smyrna area. Great location next to the future home of the Atlanta Braves, SunTrust Stadium. Luxury on-site amenities.
