Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:29 AM

426 Apartments for rent in Vinings, GA with garage

Vinings apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Downtown Cumberland
33 Units Available
Vinings Lofts and Apartments
3205 Cumberland Boulevard Southeast, Vinings, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,410
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,660
1373 sqft
Walking distance from downtown Georgetown, these homes feature garden tubs in bathrooms, wood flooring and walk-in closets. The pet-friendly community has a luxury pool, clubhouse and outdoor grilling area.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Vinings
35 Units Available
The Pointe at Vinings
50 Adams Lake Blvd SE, Vinings, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,157
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1460 sqft
Recently renovated units with expansive views, fireplaces, hardwood floors and thoughtful extra storage. Located right off the I-285 beltway in Smyrna, close to Cumberland Mall.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Vinings
17 Units Available
Bell Vinings
3151 Stillhouse Ln SE, Vinings, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,260
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1289 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,035
1438 sqft
Apartments are located a short walk from the Cumberland Mall. Open concept kitchens and dining areas have an island and breakfast bar, plus hardwood floors and attractive white cabinets.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Vinings
1 Unit Available
3621 Vinings Slope SE
3621 Vinings Slope Southeast, Vinings, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1865 sqft
This bright and beautiful original owner top floor unit is located in an unmatched location in the complex overlooking the pool with two same floor parking spaces in a gated garage that are only a few steps from the unit.
Results within 1 mile of Vinings
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Downtown Cumberland
55 Units Available
Cortland at the Battery Atlanta
900 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,381
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,934
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,135
1482 sqft
Situated adjacent to SunTrust Park and within walking distance of upscale shops and restaurants. Apartments feature 1-2 bedroom floor plans outfitted with open kitchens and walk-in closets. On-site clubhouse, swimming pool and entertainment center.
Last updated June 14 at 06:17am
10 Units Available
Walton Vinings
4949 Oakdale Rd SE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,345
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1337 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
1635 sqft
Luxury apartments near I-285. Packed with amenities like putting green, media room, sauna, shuffleboard, 24-hour gym, pool and playground. Recently renovated apartments with fireplaces and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
58 Units Available
Park at Vinings
3000 Spring Hill Pkwy SE, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,133
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1313 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,605
1518 sqft
Pet-friendly two-bedroom apartments just minutes from Downtown Atlanta in the Vinings neighborhood. Modern kitchens, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Enjoy lagoon-style pool, fitness center and tennis court. Close to dining, shopping, entertainment and recreation.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
Park Valley
4570 S Cobb Dr SE, Smyrna, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$976
535 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1089 sqft
Ride your bike on the nearby Silver Comet Trail or exercise in the on-site gym. Recently-renovated apartments include quartz counters, Shaker kitchen cabinets and brushed nickel plumbing fixtures.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
20 Units Available
Junction at Vinings
2101 Paces Ferry Rd SE, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
$935
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1147 sqft
Beautiful apartment living located minutes from downtown Atlanta. Provides easy access to I-285 and 75. Features a green community that is pet-friendly with a dog park and a courtyard. Furnished apartments are available.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
49 Units Available
Gables Mill
100 Akers Ridge Dr SE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$990
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,268
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1309 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy on-site tennis, racquetball and a 24-hour gym. Interstates 285 and 75 are both nearby, so getting everywhere in Atlanta is simple. Units feature a patio/balcony along with in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Downtown Cumberland
14 Units Available
Overton Rise
3695 Cumberland Blvd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,245
919 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,727
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
New luxury midrise community. Modern kitchens featuring espresso or caramel cabinetry and granite countertops with glass tile backsplash. Community amenities include salt water pool, cabana and outdoor kitchen.
Last updated June 14 at 06:53am
Downtown Cumberland
18 Units Available
Walton Grove
2550 Cumberland Blvd SE, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,307
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,334
1484 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes situated in landscaped grounds off of Cobb Parkway. On-site leisure facilities include a swimming pool, children's playground and picnic areas. Garages and additional storage available for lease.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
117 Units Available
Elevate West Village
4520 Pine Street, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,320
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Next-level apartment living has arrived in Smyrna’s thriving West Village. Organic and luxury design combine with contemporary features and gracious amenities to establish a new benchmark for higher living.
Last updated June 14 at 06:56am
Downtown Cumberland
28 Units Available
The Encore
3290 Cobb Galleria Pkwy SE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,254
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to SunTrust Park, Cumberland Mall and Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre. Each home features a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Community offers an outdoor patio, putting green, bark park and rooftop swimming pool.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Vinings
17 Units Available
Arium Vinings Station
4695 N Church Ln, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,270
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1236 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1504 sqft
Stylish apartments with a gorgeous decorating style that features granite counters, hardwood floors, bay windows and wood burning fireplaces. Amenities include a resort style pool and a trellised cabana. A smoke-free community.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5137 Afton Court
5137 Afton Court Southeast, Smyrna, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1470 sqft
COMING SOON!! 2 Bed / 2.5 Bath End Unit Townhome in Smyrna! Fantastic location! Close to everything! - Spacious, 2 Bed, 2.5 Bath End Unit Townhome. One of the largest floor plans in the neighborhood.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Paces
1 Unit Available
4250 River Green Drive
4250 River Green Drive, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1363 sqft
PERFECT LOCATION! Amazing location in North Buckhead Vinings Area!Only 5 minutes south of the Chattahoochee River and Cumberland Mall.Luxury Multi-Level End Unit Townhouse in premier gated community.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Oakdale
1 Unit Available
2163 Oakdale Estates Ct
2163 Oakdale Estates Court Southeast, Smyrna, GA
5 Bedrooms
$3,600
3360 sqft
Beautiful 5BR/4BA luxury home for lease includes all exterior maintenance and monthly interior cleaning. Enjoy security of Ring Doorbell system. Private back yard professionally landscaped. Hardwood floors downstairs, carpet upstairs.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
5124 Afton Way
5124 Afton Way Southeast, Smyrna, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2112 sqft
$500 off 1st months rent if moved in by May 15th! - Ready to make this beautiful townhouse yours? Incredible end unit. One of the larger floor plans in neighborhood with an entertainer's dream back yard.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
4561 Chelton Court SE
4561 Chelton Court Southeast, Cobb County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2262 sqft
Minutes to Midtown Atlanta. Great condition. Beautifully maintained and upgraded. Walk to West Village Shopping and dining. Conveniently located off I-285 and Atlanta Road on South Cobb Drive. Hardwood floors and 9' ceilings on the main level.

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
3939 Old Atlanta Station Drive SE
3939 Old Atlanta Station Drive Southeast, Cobb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2660 sqft
Excellent Luxury Townhome in Old Atlanta Station, located just inside the perimeter close to Vinings, Buckhead, Smyrna & the West Side of Atlanta.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
5282 Afton Way SE
5282 Afton Way Southeast, Smyrna, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1050 sqft
Fully renovated townhouse within walking distance to the Suntrust Park, Close to Cumberland Mall, Galleria, Downtown Smyrna, Schools, Restaurants and Shopping! Laminate flooring on main level, new carpet in bedrooms, updated fixtures, new granite in
Results within 5 miles of Vinings
Last updated June 14 at 06:52am
10 Units Available
Belmont Place
2825 Windy Hill Rd SE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,280
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments featuring six different styles, conveniently located only minutes from downtown Atlanta. They offer high ceilings, gorgeous hardwood floors and private balconies and decks. Apartments provide a club house, coffee bar and trash valet.
Last updated June 14 at 06:43am
Colonial
20 Units Available
The Monroe
222 Colonial Homes Dr NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,465
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,040
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Georgia Institute of Technology and Atlanta Botanical Garden. Floor plans feature balconies with skyline views. On-site amenities include an athletic club with yoga spa and a rooftop club room with golf course views.
City Guide for Vinings, GA

"Be cocky. Walk into the Georgia Dome like you own it." - Mary Lou Retton

Yes, at first glance, you probably misread this city's name as "Viking," but don't worry. You won't have to run from helmet-wearing warriors here, although you may have to worry about helmet-wearing ghosts from the Union Army. Unfortunately, this town was occupied by a few villains back in 1864 during the time of the American Civil War. This may have been why the town was originally called "Crossroad" and even more strikingly called "Paces" back in the days. After being decimated by the Union troops, Paces became Vinings and was totally reconstructed. Although still part of Atlanta, the neighbors refuse to recognize Vinings as a separate entity, so it's just a little old census designated place. Don't let that fool you into thinking there's no fun to be had here, though. Atlanta, eat your heart out.

Having trouble with Craigslist Vinings? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Vinings, GA

Vinings apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

