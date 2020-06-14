445 Apartments for rent in Vinings, GA with gym
Yes, at first glance, you probably misread this city's name as "Viking," but don't worry. You won't have to run from helmet-wearing warriors here, although you may have to worry about helmet-wearing ghosts from the Union Army. Unfortunately, this town was occupied by a few villains back in 1864 during the time of the American Civil War. This may have been why the town was originally called "Crossroad" and even more strikingly called "Paces" back in the days. After being decimated by the Union troops, Paces became Vinings and was totally reconstructed. Although still part of Atlanta, the neighbors refuse to recognize Vinings as a separate entity, so it's just a little old census designated place. Don't let that fool you into thinking there's no fun to be had here, though. Atlanta, eat your heart out.
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Vinings renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.