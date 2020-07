Amenities

Paces Ridge at Vinings is a sensational community in Atlanta, Georgia, that provides residents with impeccable living amenities. Our community features a fenced-in dog park for our furry friends and a sparkling pool with large sun deck for relaxing in the summer sun. Come and play a friendly game of tennis with the neighbors on our tennis court or lounge in the clubhouse with complimentary Wi-Fi. Enjoy the park-like landscaping views from one of our many floor plans including lofts and town homes or plan a workout in our state-of-the-art gym. We’re conveniently located to I-75, I-85, and I-285 in the charming Vinings neighborhood for easy commuting to downtown Atlanta, Marietta, Buckhead, and Sandy Springs.