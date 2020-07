Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet extra storage fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard dog park elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bike storage carport coffee bar fire pit hot tub internet access internet cafe trash valet

Centrally located in the rapidly growing Vinings and The Battery Atlanta area, Walton Riverwood luxury apartments provides a central location to the Atlanta, GA area's top employers and a variety of dining and shopping experiences. With easy access to I-285 and I-75, Walton Riverwood is just minutes away from Sun Trust Park and all of the excitement this up-and-coming neighborhood has to offer. You'll never grow tired of the exciting neighborhood this area is becoming!



Our Walton Riverwood custom designed, brand new apartment homes offers its residents unique one, two or three bedroom apartment homes with oversized windows and kitchens with carefully selected design features that are perfect for entertaining. Our kitchens have dark cabinetry, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, large islands, pendant lighting and tile backsplashes. What other community allows you the opportunity to view the skyline from an intimate rooftop terrace? Walton Riverwood offers exceptional skyline