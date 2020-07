Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning extra storage oven smoke-free units Property Amenities business center clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage key fob access package receiving yoga cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator cc payments dog grooming area dog park fire pit internet access internet cafe lobby media room nest technology new construction online portal shuffle board smoke-free community

Vinings Lofts and Apartments, formerly Modera Vinings, offers one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and lofts in the heart of Cumberland. This new community features resort-inspired amenities including a private lake, swimming pool, screened-in club lounge and outdoor event space. Our apartment homes feature high ceilings, gas ranges, premium quartz countertops, stainless steel Whirlpool(R) appliances, USB ports, smart locks and Nest thermostats. Tranquility lives right outside our door at Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area which features 80 miles of trails. Our residents also enjoy nearby shopping and dining at The Battery Atlanta, Cumberland Mall and Akers Mill Square not to mention our onsite restaurants, Highland Bakery and Kale Me Crazy. We are dedicated to assisting you in finding a new home using the manner in which you are most comfortable. We currently offer virtual and self-guided tours by appointment. Contact us to schedule a tour option with a leasing consultant