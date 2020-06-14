117 Apartments for rent in Vinings, GA with hardwood floors

Apartment List
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Vinings renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep, partic... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
Downtown Cumberland
37 Units Available
Walton Riverwood
3270 Walton Riverwood Ln SE, Vinings, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,224
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,637
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,265
1427 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments with easy access to I-75 and I-285. Hardwood floors, granite counters and fireplace with patio or balcony. Pet-friendly living with dog park, fire pit, gym and more.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Downtown Cumberland
33 Units Available
Vinings Lofts and Apartments
3205 Cumberland Boulevard Southeast, Vinings, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,410
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,660
1373 sqft
Walking distance from downtown Georgetown, these homes feature garden tubs in bathrooms, wood flooring and walk-in closets. The pet-friendly community has a luxury pool, clubhouse and outdoor grilling area.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Vinings
34 Units Available
The Pointe at Vinings
50 Adams Lake Blvd SE, Vinings, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,157
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1460 sqft
Recently renovated units with expansive views, fireplaces, hardwood floors and thoughtful extra storage. Located right off the I-285 beltway in Smyrna, close to Cumberland Mall.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Vinings
17 Units Available
Bell Vinings
3151 Stillhouse Ln SE, Vinings, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,260
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1289 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,035
1438 sqft
Apartments are located a short walk from the Cumberland Mall. Open concept kitchens and dining areas have an island and breakfast bar, plus hardwood floors and attractive white cabinets.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Vinings
1 Unit Available
3171 Brandy Station SE
3171 Brandy Station Court, Vinings, GA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
3544 sqft
Thoughtfully renovated home w/ mstr on main & private, flat, walk-out back yard in desirable Brandy Station! Just about every inch of the home's interior has been renovated & has a very open, modern feel.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Vinings
1 Unit Available
3140 Seven Pines Ct
3140 Seven Pines Ct, Vinings, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,070
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This 1 bedroom Condo is ready for you! Amazing location less than 2 miles from Truist Park Home of the Atlanta Braves! Inside you will appreciate the Hardwood Floors, Energy Efficient Appliances and personal patio/balcony.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Vinings
1 Unit Available
3357 Cumberland Club Drive
3357 Cumberland Club Dr, Vinings, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2328 sqft
ABSOLUTELY STUNNING, NEWLY PAINTED, 3 BEDROOM, 3.
Results within 1 mile of Vinings
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
Downtown Cumberland
55 Units Available
Cortland at the Battery Atlanta
900 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,381
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,934
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,135
1482 sqft
Situated adjacent to SunTrust Park and within walking distance of upscale shops and restaurants. Apartments feature 1-2 bedroom floor plans outfitted with open kitchens and walk-in closets. On-site clubhouse, swimming pool and entertainment center.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
15 Units Available
Park Valley
4570 S Cobb Dr SE, Smyrna, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$976
535 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1089 sqft
Ride your bike on the nearby Silver Comet Trail or exercise in the on-site gym. Recently-renovated apartments include quartz counters, Shaker kitchen cabinets and brushed nickel plumbing fixtures.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
48 Units Available
Gables Mill
100 Akers Ridge Dr SE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$990
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,268
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1309 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy on-site tennis, racquetball and a 24-hour gym. Interstates 285 and 75 are both nearby, so getting everywhere in Atlanta is simple. Units feature a patio/balcony along with in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
36 Units Available
Ashford 75 Apartments
5000 S Lincoln Trace Ave SE, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
$850
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1300 sqft
Suburb apartment homes just minutes from I-75 and I-285 in the heart of the bustling Smyrna area. Great location next to the future home of the Atlanta Braves, SunTrust Stadium. Luxury on-site amenities.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
117 Units Available
Elevate West Village
4520 Pine Street, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,320
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Next-level apartment living has arrived in Smyrna’s thriving West Village. Organic and luxury design combine with contemporary features and gracious amenities to establish a new benchmark for higher living.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:22pm
Downtown Cumberland
28 Units Available
The Encore
3290 Cobb Galleria Pkwy SE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,254
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to SunTrust Park, Cumberland Mall and Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre. Each home features a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Community offers an outdoor patio, putting green, bark park and rooftop swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Vinings
17 Units Available
Arium Vinings Station
4695 N Church Ln, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,270
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1236 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1504 sqft
Stylish apartments with a gorgeous decorating style that features granite counters, hardwood floors, bay windows and wood burning fireplaces. Amenities include a resort style pool and a trellised cabana. A smoke-free community.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
51 Units Available
Revel Ballpark
2855 Crescent Parkway Southeast, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,405
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,530
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1222 sqft
The Battery is a cultural hotspot, a unique mood that’s pure Atlanta. You’ll find that spirit at Revel Ballpark Apartments in Atlanta, GA, where luxury living is as eclectic and funky as the nightlife around it.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Paces
1 Unit Available
4250 River Green Drive
4250 River Green Drive, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1363 sqft
PERFECT LOCATION! Amazing location in North Buckhead Vinings Area!Only 5 minutes south of the Chattahoochee River and Cumberland Mall.Luxury Multi-Level End Unit Townhouse in premier gated community.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
1307 Highland Bluff Drive South East
1307 Highland Bluff Dr SE, Cobb County, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
816 sqft
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Atlanta. Super convenient and quiet condominium in small community close to Suntrust Park. Quick and easy access to the interstate and walking distance to the ball field.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Oakdale
1 Unit Available
2163 Oakdale Estates Ct
2163 Oakdale Estates Court Southeast, Smyrna, GA
5 Bedrooms
$3,600
3360 sqft
Beautiful 5BR/4BA luxury home for lease includes all exterior maintenance and monthly interior cleaning. Enjoy security of Ring Doorbell system. Private back yard professionally landscaped. Hardwood floors downstairs, carpet upstairs.

1 of 18

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
5124 Afton Way
5124 Afton Way Southeast, Smyrna, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2112 sqft
$500 off 1st months rent if moved in by May 15th! - Ready to make this beautiful townhouse yours? Incredible end unit. One of the larger floor plans in neighborhood with an entertainer's dream back yard.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
1068 Falling Water Drive SE
1068 Falling Water Drive Southeast, Smyrna, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1232 sqft
....COMPLETELY RENOVATED........ SPACIOUS 3 BR/2.5 BA TOWNHOME ON CORNER LOT! FLOOR PLAN FEATURES A BRIGHT KITCHEN WITH WHITE CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTER-TOPS AND WOOD FLOORING AND WITH STONE FIREPLACE.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
4561 Chelton Court SE
4561 Chelton Court Southeast, Cobb County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2262 sqft
Minutes to Midtown Atlanta. Great condition. Beautifully maintained and upgraded. Walk to West Village Shopping and dining. Conveniently located off I-285 and Atlanta Road on South Cobb Drive. Hardwood floors and 9' ceilings on the main level.

1 of 11

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
3939 Old Atlanta Station Drive SE
3939 Old Atlanta Station Drive Southeast, Cobb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2660 sqft
Excellent Luxury Townhome in Old Atlanta Station, located just inside the perimeter close to Vinings, Buckhead, Smyrna & the West Side of Atlanta.
Results within 5 miles of Vinings
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Almond Park
1 Unit Available
Dwell Hollywood
1073 Hollywood Rd NW, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$970
900 sqft
Gated community featuring large units with wood flooring, granite countertops and new lighting fixtures and windows. Just minutes from Westside Reservoir Park and Fulton County Airport.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
14 Units Available
Stratford Ridge
2560 Delk Rd SE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$865
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,115
1579 sqft
Enjoy life just steps from Publix and several restaurants. Recently renovated, these apartments have large kitchens and walk-in closets. Make new friends in the game room.
City Guide for Vinings, GA

"Be cocky. Walk into the Georgia Dome like you own it." - Mary Lou Retton

Yes, at first glance, you probably misread this city's name as "Viking," but don't worry. You won't have to run from helmet-wearing warriors here, although you may have to worry about helmet-wearing ghosts from the Union Army. Unfortunately, this town was occupied by a few villains back in 1864 during the time of the American Civil War. This may have been why the town was originally called "Crossroad" and even more strikingly called "Paces" back in the days. After being decimated by the Union troops, Paces became Vinings and was totally reconstructed. Although still part of Atlanta, the neighbors refuse to recognize Vinings as a separate entity, so it's just a little old census designated place. Don't let that fool you into thinking there's no fun to be had here, though. Atlanta, eat your heart out.

Having trouble with Craigslist Vinings? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Vinings, GA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Vinings renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

