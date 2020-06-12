/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:16 PM
146 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Vinings, GA
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:28pm
$
Vinings
12 Units Available
400 Winchester at Vinings Apartment Homes
400 Winchester Trail, Vinings, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1434 sqft
2-3 bedrooms available in charming, picturesque community. Recently renovated with stainless steel kitchen appliances, air conditioning, and balcony or patio vista. Courtyard, dog park, swimming pool, playground and parking all available on premises.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Downtown Cumberland
33 Units Available
Vinings Lofts and Apartments
3205 Cumberland Boulevard Southeast, Vinings, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,660
1499 sqft
Walking distance from downtown Georgetown, these homes feature garden tubs in bathrooms, wood flooring and walk-in closets. The pet-friendly community has a luxury pool, clubhouse and outdoor grilling area.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Vinings
35 Units Available
The Pointe at Vinings
50 Adams Lake Blvd SE, Vinings, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1460 sqft
Recently renovated units with expansive views, fireplaces, hardwood floors and thoughtful extra storage. Located right off the I-285 beltway in Smyrna, close to Cumberland Mall.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Vinings
18 Units Available
Bell Vinings
3151 Stillhouse Ln SE, Vinings, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,035
1438 sqft
Apartments are located a short walk from the Cumberland Mall. Open concept kitchens and dining areas have an island and breakfast bar, plus hardwood floors and attractive white cabinets.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Vinings
27 Units Available
The District at Vinings
2800 Paces Ferry Rd SE, Vinings, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1366 sqft
Conveniently located in Vinings within walking distance of shops and restaurants. Features a fitness center with complimentary yoga classes and social events. Units have private patio/balcony and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
Downtown Cumberland
38 Units Available
Walton Riverwood
3270 Walton Riverwood Ln SE, Vinings, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,265
1427 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments with easy access to I-75 and I-285. Hardwood floors, granite counters and fireplace with patio or balcony. Pet-friendly living with dog park, fire pit, gym and more.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Vinings
1 Unit Available
2776 Loftview Square
2776 Loftview Sq, Vinings, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
2328 sqft
True Classic Vinings! Spacious Townhome in Vinings Overlook, a Pulte development, with hardwoods on the main level, granite countertops in kitchen & baths, stainless steel appliances, huge U-shaped kitchen w/island, gas cooktop, windows everywhere,
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Vinings
1 Unit Available
3171 Brandy Station SE
3171 Brandy Station Court, Vinings, GA
Thoughtfully renovated home w/ mstr on main & private, flat, walk-out back yard in desirable Brandy Station! Just about every inch of the home's interior has been renovated & has a very open, modern feel.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Vinings
1 Unit Available
3357 Cumberland Club Drive
3357 Cumberland Club Dr, Vinings, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2328 sqft
ABSOLUTELY STUNNING, NEWLY PAINTED, 3 BEDROOM, 3.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Vinings
1 Unit Available
5053 Bright Hampton Drive
5053 Bright Hampton Dr SE, Vinings, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2070 sqft
Beautiful Home in sought after Park at Vinings Subdivision. Spacious and Bright 3Bed/ 2.5Bath. Open floor plan. Family room with fire place, great for entertaining. Bright Kitchen offers Breakfast area. Separate Dinning Room/ Living Room.
Results within 1 mile of Vinings
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:32pm
Downtown Cumberland
19 Units Available
Walton Grove
2550 Cumberland Blvd SE, Smyrna, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,258
1484 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes situated in landscaped grounds off of Cobb Parkway. On-site leisure facilities include a swimming pool, children's playground and picnic areas. Garages and additional storage available for lease.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
52 Units Available
Gables Mill
100 Akers Ridge Dr SE, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1309 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy on-site tennis, racquetball and a 24-hour gym. Interstates 285 and 75 are both nearby, so getting everywhere in Atlanta is simple. Units feature a patio/balcony along with in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Vinings
8 Units Available
Vinings Palisades Apartments
4545 River Pkwy, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,389
1554 sqft
Private, gated community with luxury features like stainless steel appliances, crown molding, 8-foot ceilings and wood flooring. Community amenities include tennis courts, two swimming pools and outdoor kitchen.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
58 Units Available
Park at Vinings
3000 Spring Hill Pkwy SE, Smyrna, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,601
1518 sqft
Pet-friendly two-bedroom apartments just minutes from Downtown Atlanta in the Vinings neighborhood. Modern kitchens, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Enjoy lagoon-style pool, fitness center and tennis court. Close to dining, shopping, entertainment and recreation.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
32 Units Available
Alder Park
8 Cumberland Way SE, Smyrna, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,440
1479 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments in gated community. Smoke-free. Easy access to I-75 and I-285. Close to shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Amenities include swimming pool, gym and tennis court. Units feature washer/dryer hookup, fireplace and patio.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
38 Units Available
Ashford 75 Apartments
5000 S Lincoln Trace Ave SE, Smyrna, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1300 sqft
Suburb apartment homes just minutes from I-75 and I-285 in the heart of the bustling Smyrna area. Great location next to the future home of the Atlanta Braves, SunTrust Stadium. Luxury on-site amenities.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 06:49pm
10 Units Available
Walton Vinings
4949 Oakdale Rd SE, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,910
1635 sqft
Luxury apartments near I-285. Packed with amenities like putting green, media room, sauna, shuffleboard, 24-hour gym, pool and playground. Recently renovated apartments with fireplaces and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
26 Units Available
Kinstone River Apartment Homes
2550 Akers Mill Rd SE, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1435 sqft
Situated between I-285 and Cumberland Blvd. Apartments feature a patio or balcony, walk-in closets and a fully equipped kitchen. Community offers a pool, a clubhouse and a business center
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Vinings
17 Units Available
Arium Vinings Station
4695 N Church Ln, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1504 sqft
Stylish apartments with a gorgeous decorating style that features granite counters, hardwood floors, bay windows and wood burning fireplaces. Amenities include a resort style pool and a trellised cabana. A smoke-free community.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
Downtown Cumberland
56 Units Available
Cortland at the Battery Atlanta
900 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,135
1482 sqft
Situated adjacent to SunTrust Park and within walking distance of upscale shops and restaurants. Apartments feature 1-2 bedroom floor plans outfitted with open kitchens and walk-in closets. On-site clubhouse, swimming pool and entertainment center.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 06:11pm
$
Vinings
49 Units Available
Rosemont Vinings Ridge
3200 Post Woods Dr, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1502 sqft
Garden style apartments and townhomes with 1, 2 or 3 bedrooms. They feature a 24-hour fitness center, tennis courts and pool. Easy access to Chattahoochee River National Park, nature trails and two on-site lakes.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
51 Units Available
Revel Ballpark
2855 Crescent Parkway Southeast, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,585
1488 sqft
The Battery is a cultural hotspot, a unique mood that’s pure Atlanta. You’ll find that spirit at Revel Ballpark Apartments in Atlanta, GA, where luxury living is as eclectic and funky as the nightlife around it.
1 of 46
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4526 Chelton Ct Se
4526 Chelton Court Southeast, Cobb County, GA
Smyrna Home For Rent, 4 Bdrm, 2.5 ba by Platinum Property Management - AvailableNow! Beautiful & inviting brick-front home in desirable Vinings Crossing just steps from West Village where shopping and restaurants await you! This 4br/2.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Oakdale
1 Unit Available
2163 Oakdale Estates Ct
2163 Oakdale Estates Court Southeast, Smyrna, GA
Beautiful 5BR/4BA luxury home for lease includes all exterior maintenance and monthly interior cleaning. Enjoy security of Ring Doorbell system. Private back yard professionally landscaped. Hardwood floors downstairs, carpet upstairs.
Similar Pages
Vinings 1 BedroomsVinings 2 BedroomsVinings 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsVinings 3 BedroomsVinings Accessible Apartments
Vinings Apartments with BalconyVinings Apartments with GarageVinings Apartments with GymVinings Apartments with Hardwood FloorsVinings Apartments with Move-in Specials
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GA