/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:37 PM
445 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Vinings, GA
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Downtown Cumberland
33 Units Available
Vinings Lofts and Apartments
3205 Cumberland Boulevard Southeast, Vinings, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,410
759 sqft
Walking distance from downtown Georgetown, these homes feature garden tubs in bathrooms, wood flooring and walk-in closets. The pet-friendly community has a luxury pool, clubhouse and outdoor grilling area.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Vinings
18 Units Available
Paces Ridge at Vinings
3900 Paces Walk SE, Vinings, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,003
826 sqft
Paces Ridge at Vinings is a sensational community in Atlanta, Georgia, that provides residents with impeccable living amenities.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 06:07pm
Downtown Cumberland
37 Units Available
Walton Riverwood
3270 Walton Riverwood Ln SE, Vinings, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,224
788 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments with easy access to I-75 and I-285. Hardwood floors, granite counters and fireplace with patio or balcony. Pet-friendly living with dog park, fire pit, gym and more.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 06:48pm
$
Vinings
12 Units Available
400 Winchester at Vinings Apartment Homes
400 Winchester Trail, Vinings, GA
1 Bedroom
$999
727 sqft
2-3 bedrooms available in charming, picturesque community. Recently renovated with stainless steel kitchen appliances, air conditioning, and balcony or patio vista. Courtyard, dog park, swimming pool, playground and parking all available on premises.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Vinings
17 Units Available
Bell Vinings
3151 Stillhouse Ln SE, Vinings, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,260
927 sqft
Apartments are located a short walk from the Cumberland Mall. Open concept kitchens and dining areas have an island and breakfast bar, plus hardwood floors and attractive white cabinets.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Vinings
35 Units Available
The Pointe at Vinings
50 Adams Lake Blvd SE, Vinings, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,157
803 sqft
Recently renovated units with expansive views, fireplaces, hardwood floors and thoughtful extra storage. Located right off the I-285 beltway in Smyrna, close to Cumberland Mall.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Vinings
26 Units Available
The District at Vinings
2800 Paces Ferry Rd SE, Vinings, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,055
744 sqft
Conveniently located in Vinings within walking distance of shops and restaurants. Features a fitness center with complimentary yoga classes and social events. Units have private patio/balcony and hardwood floors.
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
Vinings
1 Unit Available
4638 Vinings Central Run Se
4638 Vinings Central Run SE, Vinings, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
850 sqft
Ideally located 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo for rent in Vinings. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, and washer dryer. Utilities included: water and trash.
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Vinings
1 Unit Available
3140 Seven Pines Ct
3140 Seven Pines Ct, Vinings, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,070
625 sqft
This 1 bedroom Condo is ready for you! Amazing location less than 2 miles from Truist Park Home of the Atlanta Braves! Inside you will appreciate the Hardwood Floors, Energy Efficient Appliances and personal patio/balcony.
Results within 1 mile of Vinings
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
48 Units Available
Gables Mill
100 Akers Ridge Dr SE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$990
693 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy on-site tennis, racquetball and a 24-hour gym. Interstates 285 and 75 are both nearby, so getting everywhere in Atlanta is simple. Units feature a patio/balcony along with in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
15 Units Available
Park Valley
4570 S Cobb Dr SE, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
$988
535 sqft
Ride your bike on the nearby Silver Comet Trail or exercise in the on-site gym. Recently-renovated apartments include quartz counters, Shaker kitchen cabinets and brushed nickel plumbing fixtures.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Vinings
43 Units Available
The Columns at Vinings
1900 Tamarron Pkwy SE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
663 sqft
Tucked into a tree-covered, hilly area, this community is close to area freeways and about 15 minutes from the downtown area. On-site amenities include a fitness center and pool. Spacious interiors with gourmet kitchens.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
24 Units Available
Kinstone River Apartment Homes
2550 Akers Mill Rd SE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
785 sqft
Situated between I-285 and Cumberland Blvd. Apartments feature a patio or balcony, walk-in closets and a fully equipped kitchen. Community offers a pool, a clubhouse and a business center
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
10 Units Available
Walton Vinings
4949 Oakdale Rd SE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,349
900 sqft
Luxury apartments near I-285. Packed with amenities like putting green, media room, sauna, shuffleboard, 24-hour gym, pool and playground. Recently renovated apartments with fireplaces and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 06:15pm
Downtown Cumberland
18 Units Available
Walton Grove
2550 Cumberland Blvd SE, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,304
855 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes situated in landscaped grounds off of Cobb Parkway. On-site leisure facilities include a swimming pool, children's playground and picnic areas. Garages and additional storage available for lease.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 07:04pm
$
Vinings
47 Units Available
Rosemont Vinings Ridge
3200 Post Woods Dr, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$996
727 sqft
Garden style apartments and townhomes with 1, 2 or 3 bedrooms. They feature a 24-hour fitness center, tennis courts and pool. Easy access to Chattahoochee River National Park, nature trails and two on-site lakes.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Downtown Cumberland
55 Units Available
Cortland at the Battery Atlanta
900 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,381
790 sqft
Situated adjacent to SunTrust Park and within walking distance of upscale shops and restaurants. Apartments feature 1-2 bedroom floor plans outfitted with open kitchens and walk-in closets. On-site clubhouse, swimming pool and entertainment center.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
58 Units Available
Park at Vinings
3000 Spring Hill Pkwy SE, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,133
820 sqft
Pet-friendly two-bedroom apartments just minutes from Downtown Atlanta in the Vinings neighborhood. Modern kitchens, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Enjoy lagoon-style pool, fitness center and tennis court. Close to dining, shopping, entertainment and recreation.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
20 Units Available
Junction at Vinings
2101 Paces Ferry Rd SE, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
$935
827 sqft
Beautiful apartment living located minutes from downtown Atlanta. Provides easy access to I-285 and 75. Features a green community that is pet-friendly with a dog park and a courtyard. Furnished apartments are available.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
Downtown Cumberland
14 Units Available
Overton Rise
3695 Cumberland Blvd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,245
919 sqft
New luxury midrise community. Modern kitchens featuring espresso or caramel cabinetry and granite countertops with glass tile backsplash. Community amenities include salt water pool, cabana and outdoor kitchen.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
36 Units Available
Ashford 75 Apartments
5000 S Lincoln Trace Ave SE, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
$850
750 sqft
Suburb apartment homes just minutes from I-75 and I-285 in the heart of the bustling Smyrna area. Great location next to the future home of the Atlanta Braves, SunTrust Stadium. Luxury on-site amenities.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
117 Units Available
Elevate West Village
4520 Pine Street, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,320
782 sqft
Next-level apartment living has arrived in Smyrna’s thriving West Village. Organic and luxury design combine with contemporary features and gracious amenities to establish a new benchmark for higher living.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 06:30pm
Downtown Cumberland
28 Units Available
The Encore
3290 Cobb Galleria Pkwy SE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,254
783 sqft
Close to SunTrust Park, Cumberland Mall and Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre. Each home features a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Community offers an outdoor patio, putting green, bark park and rooftop swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
Vinings
8 Units Available
Vinings Palisades Apartments
4545 River Pkwy, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,033
900 sqft
Private, gated community with luxury features like stainless steel appliances, crown molding, 8-foot ceilings and wood flooring. Community amenities include tennis courts, two swimming pools and outdoor kitchen.
Similar Pages
Vinings 1 BedroomsVinings 2 BedroomsVinings 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsVinings 3 BedroomsVinings Accessible Apartments
Vinings Apartments with BalconyVinings Apartments with GarageVinings Apartments with GymVinings Apartments with Hardwood FloorsVinings Apartments with Move-in Specials
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GA