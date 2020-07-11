/
apartments with washer dryer
103 Apartments for rent in Vinings, GA with washer-dryer
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
43 Units Available
Downtown Cumberland
Vinings Lofts and Apartments
3205 Cumberland Boulevard Southeast, Vinings, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,390
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,770
1373 sqft
Walking distance from downtown Georgetown, these homes feature garden tubs in bathrooms, wood flooring and walk-in closets. The pet-friendly community has a luxury pool, clubhouse and outdoor grilling area.
Last updated July 11 at 12:03am
30 Units Available
Downtown Cumberland
Walton Riverwood
3270 Walton Riverwood Ln SE, Vinings, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,209
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,617
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,214
1427 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments with easy access to I-75 and I-285. Hardwood floors, granite counters and fireplace with patio or balcony. Pet-friendly living with dog park, fire pit, gym and more.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
33 Units Available
Vinings
The Pointe at Vinings
50 Adams Lake Blvd SE, Vinings, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,227
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,423
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,123
1460 sqft
Recently renovated units with expansive views, fireplaces, hardwood floors and thoughtful extra storage. Located right off the I-285 beltway in Smyrna, close to Cumberland Mall.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
13 Units Available
Vinings
Bell Vinings
3151 Stillhouse Ln SE, Vinings, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1289 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,185
1438 sqft
Apartments are located a short walk from the Cumberland Mall. Open concept kitchens and dining areas have an island and breakfast bar, plus hardwood floors and attractive white cabinets.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Vinings
5053 Bright Hampton Drive
5053 Bright Hampton Dr SE, Vinings, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2070 sqft
Beautiful Home in sought after Park at Vinings Subdivision. Spacious and Bright 3Bed/ 2.5Bath. Open floor plan. Family room with fire place, great for entertaining. Bright Kitchen offers Breakfast area. Separate Dinning Room/ Living Room.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Vinings
2400 Cumberland Pkwy SE Atlanta, GA 30339
2400 Cumberland Pkwy SE, Vinings, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 Bedroom Condo near THE BATTERY - Stunning 2 bedroom condo in gated community located near the Battery! Enjoy living in the perimeter with close dining, shopping, and entertainment.
Results within 1 mile of Vinings
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
11 Units Available
Downtown Cumberland
Overton Rise
3695 Cumberland Blvd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,298
919 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
New luxury midrise community. Modern kitchens featuring espresso or caramel cabinetry and granite countertops with glass tile backsplash. Community amenities include salt water pool, cabana and outdoor kitchen.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
53 Units Available
Downtown Cumberland
Cortland at the Battery Atlanta
900 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,769
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,811
1482 sqft
Situated adjacent to SunTrust Park and within walking distance of upscale shops and restaurants. Apartments feature 1-2 bedroom floor plans outfitted with open kitchens and walk-in closets. On-site clubhouse, swimming pool and entertainment center.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
30 Units Available
Alder Park
8 Cumberland Way SE, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
$955
933 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1270 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1479 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments in gated community. Smoke-free. Easy access to I-75 and I-285. Close to shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Amenities include swimming pool, gym and tennis court. Units feature washer/dryer hookup, fireplace and patio.
Last updated July 11 at 12:11am
30 Units Available
Downtown Cumberland
The Encore
3290 Cobb Galleria Pkwy SE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,217
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,671
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,326
1597 sqft
Close to SunTrust Park, Cumberland Mall and Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre. Each home features a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Community offers an outdoor patio, putting green, bark park and rooftop swimming pool.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
30 Units Available
Park at Vinings
3000 Spring Hill Pkwy SE, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,134
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,194
1313 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1518 sqft
Pet-friendly two-bedroom apartments just minutes from Downtown Atlanta in the Vinings neighborhood. Modern kitchens, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Enjoy lagoon-style pool, fitness center and tennis court. Close to dining, shopping, entertainment and recreation.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
14 Units Available
Junction at Vinings
2101 Paces Ferry Rd SE, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,025
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1147 sqft
Beautiful apartment living located minutes from downtown Atlanta. Provides easy access to I-285 and 75. Features a green community that is pet-friendly with a dog park and a courtyard. Furnished apartments are available.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
31 Units Available
Gables Mill
100 Akers Ridge Dr SE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$980
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,655
1309 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy on-site tennis, racquetball and a 24-hour gym. Interstates 285 and 75 are both nearby, so getting everywhere in Atlanta is simple. Units feature a patio/balcony along with in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
20 Units Available
Park Valley
4570 S Cobb Dr SE, Smyrna, GA
Studio
$840
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$924
535 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1089 sqft
Ride your bike on the nearby Silver Comet Trail or exercise in the on-site gym. Recently-renovated apartments include quartz counters, Shaker kitchen cabinets and brushed nickel plumbing fixtures.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
18 Units Available
Vinings
Arium Vinings Station
4695 N Church Ln, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1236 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1504 sqft
Stylish apartments with a gorgeous decorating style that features granite counters, hardwood floors, bay windows and wood burning fireplaces. Amenities include a resort style pool and a trellised cabana. A smoke-free community.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
50 Units Available
Revel Ballpark
2855 Crescent Parkway Southeast, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,430
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,555
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1222 sqft
The Battery is a cultural hotspot, a unique mood that’s pure Atlanta. You’ll find that spirit at Revel Ballpark Apartments in Atlanta, GA, where luxury living is as eclectic and funky as the nightlife around it.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2248 Edgartown Lane
2248 Edgartown Ln SE, Cobb County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
2200 sqft
Lease in Smyrna's most dynamic Luxury Ivy Walk At Vinings community! - ***Available June 1, 2020 for Move In*** This John Wieland built gem in Old Ivy Walk is your chance to lease in Smyrna's most dynamic Luxury Ivy Walk At Vinings community! Steps
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
3375 springs Hill pkwy se
3375 Spring Hill Parkway Southeast, Cobb County, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,215
Available 09/24/20 Post Springs Promo Code: 3375-P - Property Id: 312718 CALL NOW! RECEIVE BEST OFFERS WITH-IN 30DAYS. Speak with your live personal assistant today. Ours of Operations Mon - Fri 9 am to 5 pm. Sat.
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
4526 Chelton Ct Se
4526 Chelton Court Southeast, Cobb County, GA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Smyrna Home For Rent, 4 Bdrm, 2.5 ba by Platinum Property Management - Beautiful & Inviting Brick-front Home in Desirable Vinings Crossing, just steps from West Village, where Shopping & Restaurants await you! Enjoy this 4Bed/2.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
West Village
2103 W Village Crossing SE
2103 West Village Crossing, Cobb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
2888 sqft
Private end unit with hardwoods throughout the main level, two master suites upstairs, and a finished basement with full bath that can be used as a 3rd bedroom or movie room. Plenty of storage space on each level.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Paces
4403 northside pkwy
4403 Northside Parkway Northwest, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,365
Available 07/25/20 Post Riverside Promo Code: 4403-P - Property Id: 312716 CALL NOW! RECEIVE BEST OFFERS WITH-IN 30DAYS. Speak with your live personal assistant today. Ours of Operations Mon - Fri 9 am to 5 pm. Sat.
Results within 5 miles of Vinings
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
10 Units Available
The Park on Windy Hill
2121 Windy Hill Rd SE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$950
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,057
1140 sqft
Discover a tranquil paradise made just for you at The Park on Windy Hill in Marietta, Georgia, close to nearby Cumberland and Smyrna.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
33 Units Available
Blandtown
Westside Heights
903 Huff Rd NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,246
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,547
1164 sqft
Luxury apartments with beautiful urban design, near Highways 75 and 85. Customizable floor plans can include Juliet balcony, vinyl or wood flooring. 1 bed, 1 bath or 2 bed, 2 bath available.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
30 Units Available
Element 41
991 Wylie Road, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$962
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,374
1274 sqft
Element 41 is conveniently located in a quiet and relaxing neighborhood, yet less than one mile from I-75, with easy and quick access to anywhere in the Atlanta area.
