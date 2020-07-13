/
apartments with pool
137 Apartments for rent in Vinings, GA with pool
137 Apartments for rent in Vinings, GA with pool
$
12 Units Available
Vinings
400 Winchester at Vinings Apartment Homes
400 Winchester Trail, Vinings, GA
1 Bedroom
$999
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1434 sqft
2-3 bedrooms available in charming, picturesque community. Recently renovated with stainless steel kitchen appliances, air conditioning, and balcony or patio vista. Courtyard, dog park, swimming pool, playground and parking all available on premises.
$
45 Units Available
Downtown Cumberland
Vinings Lofts and Apartments
3205 Cumberland Boulevard Southeast, Vinings, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,405
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,735
1373 sqft
Walking distance from downtown Georgetown, these homes feature garden tubs in bathrooms, wood flooring and walk-in closets. The pet-friendly community has a luxury pool, clubhouse and outdoor grilling area.
16 Units Available
Vinings
Paces Ridge at Vinings
3900 Paces Walk SE, Vinings, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,134
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,217
1172 sqft
Paces Ridge at Vinings is a sensational community in Atlanta, Georgia, that provides residents with impeccable living amenities.
34 Units Available
Vinings
The Pointe at Vinings
50 Adams Lake Blvd SE, Vinings, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,239
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,367
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,123
1460 sqft
Recently renovated units with expansive views, fireplaces, hardwood floors and thoughtful extra storage. Located right off the I-285 beltway in Smyrna, close to Cumberland Mall.
30 Units Available
Downtown Cumberland
Walton Riverwood
3270 Walton Riverwood Ln SE, Vinings, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,267
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,624
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,223
1427 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments with easy access to I-75 and I-285. Hardwood floors, granite counters and fireplace with patio or balcony. Pet-friendly living with dog park, fire pit, gym and more.
28 Units Available
Vinings
The District at Vinings
2800 Paces Ferry Rd SE, Vinings, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,015
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1366 sqft
Conveniently located in Vinings within walking distance of shops and restaurants. Features a fitness center with complimentary yoga classes and social events. Units have private patio/balcony and hardwood floors.
11 Units Available
Vinings
Bell Vinings
3151 Stillhouse Ln SE, Vinings, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1289 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,185
1438 sqft
Apartments are located a short walk from the Cumberland Mall. Open concept kitchens and dining areas have an island and breakfast bar, plus hardwood floors and attractive white cabinets.
1 Unit Available
Vinings
5053 Bright Hampton Drive
5053 Bright Hampton Dr SE, Vinings, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2070 sqft
Beautiful Home in sought after Park at Vinings Subdivision. Spacious and Bright 3Bed/ 2.5Bath. Open floor plan. Family room with fire place, great for entertaining. Bright Kitchen offers Breakfast area. Separate Dinning Room/ Living Room.
1 Unit Available
Vinings
2400 Cumberland Pkwy SE Atlanta, GA 30339
2400 Cumberland Pkwy SE, Vinings, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 Bedroom Condo near THE BATTERY - Stunning 2 bedroom condo in gated community located near the Battery! Enjoy living in the perimeter with close dining, shopping, and entertainment.
$
55 Units Available
Vinings
Rosemont Vinings Ridge
3200 Post Woods Dr, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$976
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1502 sqft
Garden style apartments and townhomes with 1, 2 or 3 bedrooms. They feature a 24-hour fitness center, tennis courts and pool. Easy access to Chattahoochee River National Park, nature trails and two on-site lakes.
13 Units Available
Walton Vinings
4949 Oakdale Rd SE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,331
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,536
1337 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,747
1635 sqft
Luxury apartments near I-285. Packed with amenities like putting green, media room, sauna, shuffleboard, 24-hour gym, pool and playground. Recently renovated apartments with fireplaces and walk-in closets.
12 Units Available
Downtown Cumberland
Walton Grove
2550 Cumberland Blvd SE, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,241
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,367
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1484 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes situated in landscaped grounds off of Cobb Parkway. On-site leisure facilities include a swimming pool, children's playground and picnic areas. Garages and additional storage available for lease.
31 Units Available
Gables Mill
100 Akers Ridge Dr SE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$980
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
1309 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy on-site tennis, racquetball and a 24-hour gym. Interstates 285 and 75 are both nearby, so getting everywhere in Atlanta is simple. Units feature a patio/balcony along with in-unit laundry.
14 Units Available
Junction at Vinings
2101 Paces Ferry Rd SE, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1147 sqft
Beautiful apartment living located minutes from downtown Atlanta. Provides easy access to I-285 and 75. Features a green community that is pet-friendly with a dog park and a courtyard. Furnished apartments are available.
19 Units Available
Vinings
Arium Vinings Station
4695 N Church Ln, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1236 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1504 sqft
Stylish apartments with a gorgeous decorating style that features granite counters, hardwood floors, bay windows and wood burning fireplaces. Amenities include a resort style pool and a trellised cabana. A smoke-free community.
13 Units Available
Kinstone River Apartment Homes
2550 Akers Mill Rd SE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1435 sqft
Situated between I-285 and Cumberland Blvd. Apartments feature a patio or balcony, walk-in closets and a fully equipped kitchen. Community offers a pool, a clubhouse and a business center
$
50 Units Available
Downtown Cumberland
Cortland at the Battery Atlanta
900 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,499
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,876
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,811
1482 sqft
Situated adjacent to SunTrust Park and within walking distance of upscale shops and restaurants. Apartments feature 1-2 bedroom floor plans outfitted with open kitchens and walk-in closets. On-site clubhouse, swimming pool and entertainment center.
18 Units Available
Park Valley
4570 S Cobb Dr SE, Smyrna, GA
Studio
$930
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$926
535 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1089 sqft
Ride your bike on the nearby Silver Comet Trail or exercise in the on-site gym. Recently-renovated apartments include quartz counters, Shaker kitchen cabinets and brushed nickel plumbing fixtures.
30 Units Available
Downtown Cumberland
The Encore
3290 Cobb Galleria Pkwy SE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,217
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,671
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,326
1597 sqft
Close to SunTrust Park, Cumberland Mall and Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre. Each home features a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Community offers an outdoor patio, putting green, bark park and rooftop swimming pool.
$
21 Units Available
Ashford 75 Apartments
5000 S Lincoln Trace Ave SE, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,030
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,305
1300 sqft
Suburb apartment homes just minutes from I-75 and I-285 in the heart of the bustling Smyrna area. Great location next to the future home of the Atlanta Braves, SunTrust Stadium. Luxury on-site amenities.
10 Units Available
Downtown Cumberland
Overton Rise
3695 Cumberland Blvd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,316
919 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
New luxury midrise community. Modern kitchens featuring espresso or caramel cabinetry and granite countertops with glass tile backsplash. Community amenities include salt water pool, cabana and outdoor kitchen.
27 Units Available
Alder Park
8 Cumberland Way SE, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
$955
933 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1270 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1479 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments in gated community. Smoke-free. Easy access to I-75 and I-285. Close to shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Amenities include swimming pool, gym and tennis court. Units feature washer/dryer hookup, fireplace and patio.
$
29 Units Available
Park at Vinings
3000 Spring Hill Pkwy SE, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,128
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,194
1313 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1518 sqft
Pet-friendly two-bedroom apartments just minutes from Downtown Atlanta in the Vinings neighborhood. Modern kitchens, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Enjoy lagoon-style pool, fitness center and tennis court. Close to dining, shopping, entertainment and recreation.
$
116 Units Available
Elevate West Village
4520 Pine Street, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,320
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Next-level apartment living has arrived in Smyrna’s thriving West Village. Organic and luxury design combine with contemporary features and gracious amenities to establish a new benchmark for higher living.
