90 Apartments under $1,000 for rent in Smyrna, GA

29 Units Available
Wyndcliff Galleria
2350 Cobb Pkwy SE, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,180
1300 sqft
Great location in the heart of the Galleria area, minutes from I-75 and I-285. Community features a business center, fitness center and on-site laundry facility. Units have full-size washer/dryer, private patio/balconies and walk-in closets.
22 Units Available
23Thirty Cobb
2330 Cobb Pkwy SE, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
$968
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
1150 sqft
Just off Route 41 and down the road from Loehmann's Plaza and the Cumberland Mall. Near to I-75 and I-285. Enjoy luxury touches, from lighted tennis courts to a pool with waterfall.
47 Units Available
The Alcove
2200 Woodlands Dr SE, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
$886
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1073 sqft
Gated community with spacious floor plans with walk-in closets, ceiling fans, carpeting. Cable ready. Conveniently located near Fiesta Mall, medical facilities, shopping, dining and nearby major attractions. Pools and playgrounds. Pet friendly.
46 Units Available
The Atlantic Vinings
3385 Atlanta Rd SE, Smyrna, GA
Studio
$939
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,026
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,168
1079 sqft
Conveniently situated on the outskirts of Atlanta, with easy commuting access. Luxury units have in-unit laundry, dishwasher and walk-in closets. Residents can take advantage of gym, parking and pool with clubhouse.
27 Units Available
Alder Park
8 Cumberland Way SE, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
$955
933 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1270 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1479 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments in gated community. Smoke-free. Easy access to I-75 and I-285. Close to shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Amenities include swimming pool, gym and tennis court. Units feature washer/dryer hookup, fireplace and patio.
18 Units Available
Park Valley
4570 S Cobb Dr SE, Smyrna, GA
Studio
$930
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$926
535 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1089 sqft
Ride your bike on the nearby Silver Comet Trail or exercise in the on-site gym. Recently-renovated apartments include quartz counters, Shaker kitchen cabinets and brushed nickel plumbing fixtures.
30 Units Available
Cumberland Pointe
1202 Wexford Hills Pkwy SE, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
$990
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1300 sqft
Minutes from Griffin Middle School. Recently renovated with spacious floor plans and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly with playground, 24-hour fitness center and pool. Garden-style and townhomes are available.
1 Unit Available
Fair Oaks
Belmont Crossing
1940 Atlanta Road Southeast, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$915
885 sqft
A comfortable place to call home, this development boasts beautiful and spacious homes with an assortment of amenities. One- and two-bedroom floor plans include large windows, updated kitchens, ample closet space and more!

1 Unit Available
Georgian Oaks Apartments 1
2200 Atlanta Road Southeast, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$913
1225 sqft
Contact our leasing office M-F from 8 am until 4 pm by visiting our website at www.georgianoaksapartments.com Now leasing ultra spacious 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes just minutes from The Battery and Truist Park.

1 Unit Available
2790 Wright St
2790 Wright Street, Smyrna, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
RANCH HOME IN HEART OF SMYRNA! - Adorable Home in Heart of Smyrna Close to Everything! Large Fenced Yard. 2BD/1BA, Freshly Painted Walls, Separate Family Rm and Dining Rm, New Stove, Covered Carport, Laundry Rm w/Hook-Ups.
Results within 1 mile of Smyrna
7 Units Available
The Park on Windy Hill
2121 Windy Hill Rd SE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$898
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$989
1140 sqft
Discover a tranquil paradise made just for you at The Park on Windy Hill in Marietta, Georgia, close to nearby Cumberland and Smyrna.
12 Units Available
Vinings
400 Winchester at Vinings Apartment Homes
400 Winchester Trail, Vinings, GA
1 Bedroom
$999
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1434 sqft
2-3 bedrooms available in charming, picturesque community. Recently renovated with stainless steel kitchen appliances, air conditioning, and balcony or patio vista. Courtyard, dog park, swimming pool, playground and parking all available on premises.
24 Units Available
Fair Oaks
Arbors of Smryna
2001 Old Concord Rd, Fair Oaks, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1350 sqft
5 Bedrooms
$910
720 sqft
Prime Location. Only minutes away from Smyrna Market Village and Marietta Square, Cobb Civic Center,a few minute away from the New ATLANTA BRAVES STADIUM.

1 Unit Available
Georgian Village Apartments
1731 Sams Street, Cobb County, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$887
900 sqft
MOVE-IN SPECIAL! Receive $250 OFF your first full month's rent after move-in! Hurry - Promotion expires May 31st, 2020. Contact our leasing office M-F from 8 am until 4 pm by visiting our website at www.georgianvillageapartments.
Results within 5 miles of Smyrna
20 Units Available
The Preserve at Terrell Mill
1550 Terrell Mill Rd SE, Marietta, GA
Studio
$905
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$789
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,116
1238 sqft
Spacious apartments with clever storage for all your stuff. Close to I-75. Community includes clubhouse, on-site laundry, playground and pool. Pet-friendly apartments with fireplace and well-appointed kitchens.
11 Units Available
Stratford Ridge
2560 Delk Rd SE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$960
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy life just steps from Publix and several restaurants. Recently renovated, these apartments have large kitchens and walk-in closets. Make new friends in the game room.
15 Units Available
Princeton Place
820 Canton Rd NE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1080 sqft
PRINCETON PLACE APARTMENT HOMES Come experience the good life at Princeton Place Apartments. Quietly nestled in the hard of Marietta, our beautiful community is located just minutes away from the historic downtown Marietta Square.
22 Units Available
Premier Apartments
7200 Premier Lane Southwest, Cobb County, GA
1 Bedroom
$772
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1280 sqft
Find your new home at Premier Apartments. Our one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Austell, Georgia, off Riverside Parkway were designed for your comfort and convenience.
10 Units Available
Ivy Commons
3555 Austell Rd SW, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$938
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,383
1110 sqft
Located in the most vibrant area of Marietta, close to Dobbins Air Force Base. Community offers residents luxurious amenities including pool, tennis, gym and concierge. Residents can enjoy units with dishwasher, stainless steel and A/C.
23 Units Available
Alta Mill
1650 Anderson Mill Rd SW, Austell, GA
1 Bedroom
$955
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1377 sqft
Alta Mill apartments in Austell GA beckons those who desire luxurious apartment living. Conveniently located just past the intersection of Austell Rd.
2 Units Available
Almond Park
Dwell Hollywood
1073 Hollywood Rd NW, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$970
900 sqft
Gated community featuring large units with wood flooring, granite countertops and new lighting fixtures and windows. Just minutes from Westside Reservoir Park and Fulton County Airport.
33 Units Available
Element 41
991 Wylie Road, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$962
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,374
1274 sqft
Element 41 is conveniently located in a quiet and relaxing neighborhood, yet less than one mile from I-75, with easy and quick access to anywhere in the Atlanta area.
30 Units Available
Gables Mill
100 Akers Ridge Dr SE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$980
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1309 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy on-site tennis, racquetball and a 24-hour gym. Interstates 285 and 75 are both nearby, so getting everywhere in Atlanta is simple. Units feature a patio/balcony along with in-unit laundry.
12 Units Available
The Grandstand
3500 Windcliff Dr. SE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$949
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
941 sqft
With easy access to the nearby I-75, The Grandstand apartments in the leafy Georgia town of Marietta is perfect for those wanting recently renovated living space in a pet-friendly environment. Enjoy on-site pool and internet.
Rent Report
Smyrna

July 2020 Smyrna Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Smyrna Rent Report. Smyrna rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Smyrna rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Smyrna rents declined moderately over the past month

Smyrna rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, and are down moderately by 0.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Smyrna stand at $1,138 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,315 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Smyrna's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.2%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Atlanta Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Smyrna over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Atlanta metro for which we have data, 7 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Douglasville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,229, while one-bedrooms go for $1,064.
    • Over the past year, Lawrenceville has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,367, while one-bedrooms go for $1,184.
    • Duluth has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,476; rents went down 0.3% over the past month and 1.2% over the past year.
    • Newnan has the least expensive rents in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,224; rents increased 0.3% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.

    Smyrna rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Smyrna, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Smyrna is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Georgia have been moderately on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.7% in Augusta and 1.4% in Columbus.
    • Smyrna's median two-bedroom rent of $1,315 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Smyrna fell moderately over the past year, the city of Memphis saw an increase of 0.5%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Smyrna than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than twice the price in Smyrna.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Roswell
    $1,270
    $1,470
    -0.8%
    -1.5%
    Marietta
    $1,180
    $1,370
    0.2%
    -0.5%
    Smyrna
    $1,140
    $1,310
    -0.3%
    -0.8%
    Peachtree City
    $1,180
    $1,360
    0.6%
    1.3%
    Newnan
    $1,060
    $1,220
    0.3%
    0.8%
    Douglasville
    $1,060
    $1,230
    0.2%
    1.5%
    Kennesaw
    $1,210
    $1,400
    -0.2%
    -1.5%
    Lawrenceville
    $1,180
    $1,370
    -0.4%
    -1.7%
    Tucker
    $1,200
    $1,390
    -0.1%
    0
    Duluth
    $1,280
    $1,480
    -0.3%
    -1.2%
    Stockbridge
    $1,310
    $1,510
    1%
    4.7%
    Woodstock
    $1,160
    $1,330
    -0.1%
    -1.1%
    McDonough
    $1,320
    $1,520
    0.7%
    2%
    Union City
    $880
    $1,010
    -0.1%
    -0.5%
    Forest Park
    $870
    $1,010
    0.3%
    3.1%
    Snellville
    $1,300
    $1,510
    0.3%
    0.9%
    Lithia Springs
    $1,110
    $1,290
    -0.2%
    -0.8%
    Suwanee
    $1,610
    $1,870
    0.5%
    -2.8%
    Riverdale
    $1,050
    $1,210
    1.1%
    2.9%
    Fairburn
    $970
    $1,120
    0.4%
    0.2%
    Dallas
    $990
    $1,140
    0.1%
    0.8%
    Norcross
    $1,190
    $1,370
    0.2%
    -1.1%
    Stone Mountain
    $1,010
    $1,170
    0.2%
    0.7%
    Cumming
    $1,380
    $1,590
    -0.1%
    8.2%
    Jonesboro
    $1,090
    $1,260
    0.8%
    4.3%
    Lithonia
    $1,260
    $1,460
    1.9%
    9.4%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Read More

