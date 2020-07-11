129 Apartments for rent in Smyrna, GA with move-in specials
"Oh Atlanta, Oh Atlanta! / I said, Yeah! Yeah! Yeah! / Atlanta, got to get back to you From "Oh Atlanta" by Little Feat
Smyrna may not appear to possess the sizzle that big cities like Atlanta have, but it still manages to spoil with scenic parks, tasty food and specialty shopping. Roughly 51,271 people reside in the hometown of Julia Roberts, and you can too. The sloping lands of Smyrna are calling your name.
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Smyrna apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Smyrna apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.