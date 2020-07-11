Apartment List
/
GA
/
smyrna
/
apartments with move in specials
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:03 AM

129 Apartments for rent in Smyrna, GA with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Smyrna apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
124 Units Available
Elevate West Village
4520 Pine Street, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,320
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Next-level apartment living has arrived in Smyrna’s thriving West Village. Organic and luxury design combine with contemporary features and gracious amenities to establish a new benchmark for higher living.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
21 Units Available
23Thirty Cobb
2330 Cobb Pkwy SE, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
$975
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
1150 sqft
Just off Route 41 and down the road from Loehmann's Plaza and the Cumberland Mall. Near to I-75 and I-285. Enjoy luxury touches, from lighted tennis courts to a pool with waterfall.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
21 Units Available
Ashford 75 Apartments
5000 S Lincoln Trace Ave SE, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,305
1300 sqft
Suburb apartment homes just minutes from I-75 and I-285 in the heart of the bustling Smyrna area. Great location next to the future home of the Atlanta Braves, SunTrust Stadium. Luxury on-site amenities.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
30 Units Available
Park at Vinings
3000 Spring Hill Pkwy SE, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,134
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,194
1313 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1518 sqft
Pet-friendly two-bedroom apartments just minutes from Downtown Atlanta in the Vinings neighborhood. Modern kitchens, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Enjoy lagoon-style pool, fitness center and tennis court. Close to dining, shopping, entertainment and recreation.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
46 Units Available
The Alcove
2200 Woodlands Dr SE, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
$886
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1073 sqft
Gated community with spacious floor plans with walk-in closets, ceiling fans, carpeting. Cable ready. Conveniently located near Fiesta Mall, medical facilities, shopping, dining and nearby major attractions. Pools and playgrounds. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated May 8 at 05:54pm
$
1 Unit Available
Fair Oaks
Belmont Crossing
1940 Atlanta Road Southeast, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$915
885 sqft
A comfortable place to call home, this development boasts beautiful and spacious homes with an assortment of amenities. One- and two-bedroom floor plans include large windows, updated kitchens, ample closet space and more!
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 12:03am
$
15 Units Available
Avonlea Square
1836 Roswell St SE, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,283
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1366 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,814
1508 sqft
Located in the heart of Smyrna in the Williams Park neighborhood, enjoy the benefit of being surrounded by some of the finest shopping, dining, entertainment and outdoor pursuits available in the metro area.
Results within 1 mile of Smyrna
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
43 Units Available
Downtown Cumberland
Vinings Lofts and Apartments
3205 Cumberland Boulevard Southeast, Vinings, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,390
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,770
1373 sqft
Walking distance from downtown Georgetown, these homes feature garden tubs in bathrooms, wood flooring and walk-in closets. The pet-friendly community has a luxury pool, clubhouse and outdoor grilling area.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
10 Units Available
The Park on Windy Hill
2121 Windy Hill Rd SE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$950
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,057
1140 sqft
Discover a tranquil paradise made just for you at The Park on Windy Hill in Marietta, Georgia, close to nearby Cumberland and Smyrna.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
53 Units Available
Downtown Cumberland
Cortland at the Battery Atlanta
900 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,769
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,811
1482 sqft
Situated adjacent to SunTrust Park and within walking distance of upscale shops and restaurants. Apartments feature 1-2 bedroom floor plans outfitted with open kitchens and walk-in closets. On-site clubhouse, swimming pool and entertainment center.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 12:06am
$
12 Units Available
Vinings
400 Winchester at Vinings Apartment Homes
400 Winchester Trail, Vinings, GA
1 Bedroom
$999
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1434 sqft
2-3 bedrooms available in charming, picturesque community. Recently renovated with stainless steel kitchen appliances, air conditioning, and balcony or patio vista. Courtyard, dog park, swimming pool, playground and parking all available on premises.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
50 Units Available
Revel Ballpark
2855 Crescent Parkway Southeast, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,430
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,555
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1222 sqft
The Battery is a cultural hotspot, a unique mood that’s pure Atlanta. You’ll find that spirit at Revel Ballpark Apartments in Atlanta, GA, where luxury living is as eclectic and funky as the nightlife around it.
Results within 5 miles of Smyrna
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
30 Units Available
Element 41
991 Wylie Road, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$962
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,374
1274 sqft
Element 41 is conveniently located in a quiet and relaxing neighborhood, yet less than one mile from I-75, with easy and quick access to anywhere in the Atlanta area.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
23 Units Available
The Gardens of East Cobb
2850 Delk Rd SE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,009
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
1369 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1810 sqft
Located conveniently off I-75 and close to Marietta's best shopping and dining options. Luxury community features tennis, pool and playground. Residents enjoy units with W/D hookups, fireplace, dishwasher and more.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
16 Units Available
Lantern Ridge
1810 Roswell Rd, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,130
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1300 sqft
Welcome to Lantern Ridge Apartments, where you will have access to top home and amenity features. It's time to love where you live.
Verified

1 of 83

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
12 Units Available
Forest Ridge on Terrell Mill
1557 Terrell Mill Rd, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$945
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1200 sqft
Community in Marietta just minutes from Atlanta highways and SunTrust Park. Apartments offer residents air conditioning, extra storage and fireplaces. Community also has swimming pool, fitness center and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
9 Units Available
Ivy Commons
3555 Austell Rd SW, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$938
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,324
1110 sqft
Located in the most vibrant area of Marietta, close to Dobbins Air Force Base. Community offers residents luxurious amenities including pool, tennis, gym and concierge. Residents can enjoy units with dishwasher, stainless steel and A/C.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
20 Units Available
Rockledge
2075 Powers Ferry Rd SE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,091
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,147
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,528
1516 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community with easy access to I-75 and I-285. Located within the Chattahoochee National Preserve. Amenities include swimming pool, 24-hour gym and athletic courts. Apartments feature a patio, walk-in closets and fireplace.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
8 Units Available
Trellis
1275 Cunningham Rd SW, Marietta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,214
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,333
1340 sqft
Several large convenience stores nearby, plus a cinema and many chain restaurants. Clubhouse, gym, pool and playground on site. Apartments feature air conditioning, dishwasher and a patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
34 Units Available
The Five by Arium
2020 Powers Ferry Road SE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1187 sqft
Luxury community minutes from the Galleria and Cumberland area. On-site fire pit, yoga, pool, and a gym. New construction community. Smoke-free. Modern interiors with luxury cabinetry and flooring.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 12:36am
$
57 Units Available
Vinings
Rosemont Vinings Ridge
3200 Post Woods Dr, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$971
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1502 sqft
Garden style apartments and townhomes with 1, 2 or 3 bedrooms. They feature a 24-hour fitness center, tennis courts and pool. Easy access to Chattahoochee River National Park, nature trails and two on-site lakes.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
8 Units Available
Wood Pointe
1001 Burnt Hickory Rd NW, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,107
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,793
1541 sqft
Convenient to Interstates 75 and 285. Also near Marietta Square and Town Center Mall. Charming apartment community at the base of Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park. On-site internet cafe, swimming pool, tennis court and gym.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
25 Units Available
Winterset at East Cobb
3400 Winterset Pkwy SE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,055
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1242 sqft
Minutes away from I-75 and I-285, along with the Marietta Campus of Kennesaw State University and the Dobbins Air Force Base, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment buildings are pet-friendly with stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
16 Units Available
Downtown Cumberland
City View Vinings Apartments
3340 Cumberland Blvd SE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,345
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,804
1180 sqft
Highly modern 2-bedroom units available just off I-75 and route 41. Giant walk-in closets and plenty of extra storage. Luxurious amenities include gym, swimming pool and private yoga classes.
City Guide for Smyrna, GA

"Oh Atlanta, Oh Atlanta! / I said, Yeah! Yeah! Yeah! / Atlanta, got to get back to you From "Oh Atlanta" by Little Feat

Smyrna may not appear to possess the sizzle that big cities like Atlanta have, but it still manages to spoil with scenic parks, tasty food and specialty shopping. Roughly 51,271 people reside in the hometown of Julia Roberts, and you can too. The sloping lands of Smyrna are calling your name.

Having trouble with Craigslist Smyrna? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Smyrna, GA

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Smyrna apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Smyrna apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

Similar Pages

Smyrna 1 BedroomsSmyrna 2 BedroomsSmyrna 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSmyrna 3 BedroomsSmyrna Accessible ApartmentsSmyrna Apartments under $1,000Smyrna Apartments under $1,100Smyrna Apartments under $900
Smyrna Apartments with BalconySmyrna Apartments with GarageSmyrna Apartments with GymSmyrna Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSmyrna Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSmyrna Apartments with ParkingSmyrna Apartments with Pool
Smyrna Apartments with Washer-DryerSmyrna Cheap PlacesSmyrna Dog Friendly ApartmentsSmyrna Furnished ApartmentsSmyrna Luxury PlacesSmyrna Pet Friendly PlacesSmyrna Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GA
McDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Cumberland

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College