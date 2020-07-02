All apartments in Sandy Springs
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:06 PM

Perimeter 5550

5550 Glenridge Dr NE · (404) 442-4770
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5550 Glenridge Dr NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Highpoint

Price and availability

VERIFIED 34 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 312 · Avail. Aug 20

$1,170

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 662 sqft

Unit 416 · Avail. now

$1,170

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 662 sqft

Unit 319 · Avail. now

$1,170

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 662 sqft

See 7+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 216 · Avail. now

$1,345

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 942 sqft

Unit 519 · Avail. now

$1,415

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1154 sqft

Unit 218 · Avail. now

$1,415

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1154 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Perimeter 5550.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
internet access
business center
We are now accepting in-person & self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.

Style and elegance blend seamlessly at Perimeter 5550 Apartments, welcoming you home to a nest of indulgence. Picture having everything you need to pamper yourself right at home, then rent one of our Sandy Springs apartments to make it happen. You’ll enjoy completely reimagined homes exhibiting downtown-inspired decor, a wide range of amenities, together with an excellent location near shopping, dining, and entertainment destinations. Pets allowed!

Wake up every morning in your upscale one or two-bedroom residence and start the day with your favorite brew prepared in style in your fully equipped kitchen. It sports everything from modern white cabinets, granite countertops, and stainless-steel appliances to subway tile backsplashes and a built-in microwave. For added convenience, each home comes with a washer and dryer, walk-in closets,

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 4-14 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $100 per applicant
Deposit: $99 - 1 month rent
Move-in Fees: $200 (admin fee)
Additional: no additional charges
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
fee: $350 for first, $150 for second
limit: 2 pets maximum
Parking Details: open lot; garages available.
Storage Details: n/a

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Perimeter 5550 have any available units?
Perimeter 5550 has 16 units available starting at $1,170 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Perimeter 5550 have?
Some of Perimeter 5550's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Perimeter 5550 currently offering any rent specials?
Perimeter 5550 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Perimeter 5550 pet-friendly?
Yes, Perimeter 5550 is pet friendly.
Does Perimeter 5550 offer parking?
Yes, Perimeter 5550 offers parking.
Does Perimeter 5550 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Perimeter 5550 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Perimeter 5550 have a pool?
Yes, Perimeter 5550 has a pool.
Does Perimeter 5550 have accessible units?
No, Perimeter 5550 does not have accessible units.
Does Perimeter 5550 have units with dishwashers?
No, Perimeter 5550 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Perimeter 5550 have units with air conditioning?
No, Perimeter 5550 does not have units with air conditioning.

