Amenities

in unit laundry google fiber nest technology patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities conference room clubhouse fire pit 24hr gym pool bbq/grill internet access online portal valet service yoga cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance bike storage business center cc payments coffee bar courtyard dog grooming area e-payments game room google fiber guest parking internet cafe key fob access lobby media room nest technology new construction package receiving pool table shuffle board smoke-free community trash valet

**Walk-ins welcome choose from 3 tour options.** Beyond our cobblestone driveway and through our private gates is a luxury lifestyle just waiting to be discovered at IMT Sandy Springs Apartments. Located in the heart of Atlanta's Central Perimeter in the city of Sandy Springs, these BRAND NEW luxury apartments and townhomes in Sandy Springs, GA are minutes away from Fortune 500 companies, the Abernathy Greenway, renowned restaurants and nightlife; a perfect mixture of big city entertainment and suburban oasis. Make yourself at home in one of our open concept apartment homes or townhomes and enjoy the extravagant yet standard upgrades including a beautiful stainless appliance package, quartz countertops, kitchen island, farm-style sink, and a full size washer and dryer in every home. Enjoy community amenities with convenience and your lifestyle in mind, including a resort-inspired saltwater pool, an extensive 24-hour fitness center, an abundance of indoor and outdoor entertainment spaces, a dog run, and a pet spa. Come home to IMT Sandy Springs and discover the best luxury lifestyle Sandy Springs, GA can offer.