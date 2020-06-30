All apartments in Sandy Springs
IMT Sandy Springs.
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:21 PM

IMT Sandy Springs

6558 Roswell Rd · (404) 724-5451
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
MOVE-IN SPECIAL Receive two months free when you move into any one-bedroom floorplan. *Restrictions apply; offer subject to change at any time
Location

6558 Roswell Rd, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Downtown Sandy Springs

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 011261 · Avail. Sep 20

$1,110

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 633 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 011156 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 662 sqft

Unit 011334 · Avail. Sep 3

$1,405

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 662 sqft

Unit 011409 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,420

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 662 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 011368 · Avail. now

$1,530

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 969 sqft

Unit 011344 · Avail. now

$1,530

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 969 sqft

Unit 011304 · Avail. Aug 26

$1,535

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 969 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from IMT Sandy Springs.

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
nest technology
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
conference room
clubhouse
fire pit
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
online portal
valet service
yoga
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bike storage
business center
cc payments
coffee bar
courtyard
dog grooming area
e-payments
game room
google fiber
guest parking
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
media room
nest technology
new construction
package receiving
pool table
shuffle board
smoke-free community
trash valet
**Walk-ins welcome choose from 3 tour options.** Beyond our cobblestone driveway and through our private gates is a luxury lifestyle just waiting to be discovered at IMT Sandy Springs Apartments. Located in the heart of Atlanta's Central Perimeter in the city of Sandy Springs, these BRAND NEW luxury apartments and townhomes in Sandy Springs, GA are minutes away from Fortune 500 companies, the Abernathy Greenway, renowned restaurants and nightlife; a perfect mixture of big city entertainment and suburban oasis. Make yourself at home in one of our open concept apartment homes or townhomes and enjoy the extravagant yet standard upgrades including a beautiful stainless appliance package, quartz countertops, kitchen island, farm-style sink, and a full size washer and dryer in every home. Enjoy community amenities with convenience and your lifestyle in mind, including a resort-inspired saltwater pool, an extensive 24-hour fitness center, an abundance of indoor and outdoor entertainment spaces, a dog run, and a pet spa. Come home to IMT Sandy Springs and discover the best luxury lifestyle Sandy Springs, GA can offer.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 application fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: No weight restrictions. Some breed restrictions apply
Storage Details: $45 for 33 sq ft $50 for 45 sq ft $100 for 75 sq ft $125 for 109 sq ft $150 for 130 sq ft

Frequently Asked Questions

Does IMT Sandy Springs have any available units?
IMT Sandy Springs has 17 units available starting at $1,110 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does IMT Sandy Springs have?
Some of IMT Sandy Springs's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and nest technology. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is IMT Sandy Springs currently offering any rent specials?
IMT Sandy Springs is offering the following rent specials: MOVE-IN SPECIAL Receive two months free when you move into any one-bedroom floorplan. *Restrictions apply; offer subject to change at any time
Is IMT Sandy Springs pet-friendly?
Yes, IMT Sandy Springs is pet friendly.
Does IMT Sandy Springs offer parking?
Yes, IMT Sandy Springs offers parking.
Does IMT Sandy Springs have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, IMT Sandy Springs offers units with in unit laundry.
Does IMT Sandy Springs have a pool?
Yes, IMT Sandy Springs has a pool.
Does IMT Sandy Springs have accessible units?
Yes, IMT Sandy Springs has accessible units.
Does IMT Sandy Springs have units with dishwashers?
Yes, IMT Sandy Springs has units with dishwashers.
Does IMT Sandy Springs have units with air conditioning?
Yes, IMT Sandy Springs has units with air conditioning.

