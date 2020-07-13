Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated air conditioning hardwood floors w/d hookup granite counters oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed parking gym pet friendly bbq/grill business center dog park fire pit hot tub playground

Welcome to The Carlyle of Sandy Springs, a residential community featuring 1, 2, or 3 bedroom apartments in Atlanta, GA. Spacious layouts and amenities welcome you home, along with exceptional service and an ideal location within walking distance to shopping, dining and entertainment options. Are you looking for an apt for rent in Atlanta, GA? Contact our friendly, professional office staff to schedule a tour today. Our community is now open for in-person tours! We still offer the option of a virtual tour or a self-guided tour. Please feel free to contact us with questions on any of these options.