All apartments in Sandy Springs
Find more places like Carlyle of Sandy Springs.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sandy Springs, GA
/
Carlyle of Sandy Springs
Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:41 PM

Carlyle of Sandy Springs

501 N. River Parkway · (678) 203-9976
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sandy Springs
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

501 N. River Parkway, Sandy Springs, GA 30350

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1202 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,078

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1161 sqft

Unit 1314 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,193

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1161 sqft

Unit 1214 · Avail. Aug 26

$1,233

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1161 sqft

See 13+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2802 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,479

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1462 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Carlyle of Sandy Springs.

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
air conditioning
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
gym
pet friendly
bbq/grill
business center
dog park
fire pit
hot tub
playground
Welcome to The Carlyle of Sandy Springs, a residential community featuring 1, 2, or 3 bedroom apartments in Atlanta, GA. Spacious layouts and amenities welcome you home, along with exceptional service and an ideal location within walking distance to shopping, dining and entertainment options. Are you looking for an apt for rent in Atlanta, GA? Contact our friendly, professional office staff to schedule a tour today. Our community is now open for in-person tours! We still offer the option of a virtual tour or a self-guided tour. Please feel free to contact us with questions on any of these options.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $100
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 (1 pet), $500 (2 pets)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, Weight limit: 70 lbs
Parking Details: Other. Please call for parking information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Carlyle of Sandy Springs have any available units?
Carlyle of Sandy Springs has 17 units available starting at $1,078 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Carlyle of Sandy Springs have?
Some of Carlyle of Sandy Springs's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Carlyle of Sandy Springs currently offering any rent specials?
Carlyle of Sandy Springs is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Carlyle of Sandy Springs pet-friendly?
Yes, Carlyle of Sandy Springs is pet friendly.
Does Carlyle of Sandy Springs offer parking?
Yes, Carlyle of Sandy Springs offers parking.
Does Carlyle of Sandy Springs have units with washers and dryers?
No, Carlyle of Sandy Springs does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Carlyle of Sandy Springs have a pool?
Yes, Carlyle of Sandy Springs has a pool.
Does Carlyle of Sandy Springs have accessible units?
No, Carlyle of Sandy Springs does not have accessible units.
Does Carlyle of Sandy Springs have units with dishwashers?
No, Carlyle of Sandy Springs does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Carlyle of Sandy Springs have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Carlyle of Sandy Springs has units with air conditioning.
Interested in Carlyle of Sandy Springs?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hudson Northridge
550 Northridge Pkwy
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Pointe at Canyon Ridge
8350 Roswell Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
1000 Spalding
1000 Spalding Dr
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Chattahoochee Ridge Apartments by ARIUM
1500 Huntcliff Village Ct
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
1160 Hammond
1160 Hammond Dr NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Cascade at Morgan Falls
8085 Adair Ln
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Peachtree Dunwoody Place
6355 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30338
The Collection
4600 Roswell Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30342

Similar Pages

Sandy Springs 1 BedroomsSandy Springs 2 Bedrooms
Sandy Springs Apartments with PoolSandy Springs Pet Friendly Places
Sandy Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighpointPerimeter Center
North Springs ApartmentsDunwoody Panhandle
Downtown Sandy SpringsSandy Springs Itp

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity