Sandy Springs, GA
997 Davis Drive
Last updated October 5 2019 at 7:28 AM

997 Davis Drive

997 Davis Dr · No Longer Available
Location

997 Davis Dr, Sandy Springs, GA 30327
Northside Woods

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
media room
Sited on 3.7 private acres in the Buckhead estate area, this special gated home evokes sophistication, serenity and elegance from the moment you enter. Twin reception rooms of marble and luxurious fabric covered walls hint at the stunning elements of this home. A stylish kitchen with keeping room, finished terrace level with media room, bar, wine cellar and fabulous pool make this home an entertainer's dream. Owners suite on main with a most luxurious bath of marble and heated floors. Four generous bedrooms, two offices, fitness room. Four car garage. Carriage house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 997 Davis Drive have any available units?
997 Davis Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 997 Davis Drive have?
Some of 997 Davis Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 997 Davis Drive currently offering any rent specials?
997 Davis Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 997 Davis Drive pet-friendly?
No, 997 Davis Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 997 Davis Drive offer parking?
Yes, 997 Davis Drive offers parking.
Does 997 Davis Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 997 Davis Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 997 Davis Drive have a pool?
Yes, 997 Davis Drive has a pool.
Does 997 Davis Drive have accessible units?
No, 997 Davis Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 997 Davis Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 997 Davis Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 997 Davis Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 997 Davis Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
