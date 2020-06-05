997 Davis Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool garage media room

Sited on 3.7 private acres in the Buckhead estate area, this special gated home evokes sophistication, serenity and elegance from the moment you enter. Twin reception rooms of marble and luxurious fabric covered walls hint at the stunning elements of this home. A stylish kitchen with keeping room, finished terrace level with media room, bar, wine cellar and fabulous pool make this home an entertainer's dream. Owners suite on main with a most luxurious bath of marble and heated floors. Four generous bedrooms, two offices, fitness room. Four car garage. Carriage house.