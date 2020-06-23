8930 WEDGEWAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Fully renovated cape cod in desirable Huntcliff is ready for a new family. Features: 2 mstr suites (1 on main & 1 up), all new baths, kitchen, quartz counters, professional 48in gas range appl package, walk in pantry, lg laundry/mudroom, and finished terrace level complete w/ 2nd kitch & bonus room that can be a 5th bedroom. Perfect for in-laws, nanny, or rent out for extra income. New electrical, plumbing and HVAC. Don't miss the huge unfinished attic great for future expansion into a luxurious master retreat. Come and see for yourself!