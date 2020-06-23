All apartments in Sandy Springs
Last updated September 1 2019 at 10:55 AM

8930 WEDGEWAY

8930 Wedgeway · No Longer Available
Location

8930 Wedgeway, Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Huntcliff

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fully renovated cape cod in desirable Huntcliff is ready for a new family. Features: 2 mstr suites (1 on main & 1 up), all new baths, kitchen, quartz counters, professional 48in gas range appl package, walk in pantry, lg laundry/mudroom, and finished terrace level complete w/ 2nd kitch & bonus room that can be a 5th bedroom. Perfect for in-laws, nanny, or rent out for extra income. New electrical, plumbing and HVAC. Don't miss the huge unfinished attic great for future expansion into a luxurious master retreat. Come and see for yourself!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8930 WEDGEWAY have any available units?
8930 WEDGEWAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 8930 WEDGEWAY have?
Some of 8930 WEDGEWAY's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8930 WEDGEWAY currently offering any rent specials?
8930 WEDGEWAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8930 WEDGEWAY pet-friendly?
No, 8930 WEDGEWAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 8930 WEDGEWAY offer parking?
Yes, 8930 WEDGEWAY offers parking.
Does 8930 WEDGEWAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8930 WEDGEWAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8930 WEDGEWAY have a pool?
No, 8930 WEDGEWAY does not have a pool.
Does 8930 WEDGEWAY have accessible units?
No, 8930 WEDGEWAY does not have accessible units.
Does 8930 WEDGEWAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8930 WEDGEWAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 8930 WEDGEWAY have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8930 WEDGEWAY has units with air conditioning.
