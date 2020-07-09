835 Starlight Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly gym pool

You will love being conveniently located minutes away from 400, fine dining, Phipps Plaza, Lenox, Brookhaven and the Shops of Buckhead! This adorable home has been recently upgraded including the awesome kitchen that has stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Enjoy your mornings at the breakfast nook with bay window or head out to the sun room to drink your morning coffee while overlooking your peaceful, wooded backyard. The formal dining room or living room is perfect for entertaining guests or family. Master bedroom along with two additional bedrooms located on main. Finished basement has additional rooms, full bathroom and private entry. Up to two dogs allowed (no cats) upon approval of breed. Don't miss the chance to make this your dream home. Call (or text for fastest response) Trish at 404-400-8197 to schedule a tour.