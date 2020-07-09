All apartments in Sandy Springs
Find more places like 835 Starlight Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sandy Springs, GA
/
835 Starlight Cir
Last updated May 19 2020 at 7:35 PM

835 Starlight Cir

835 Starlight Circle Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sandy Springs
See all
Highpoint
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

835 Starlight Circle Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Highpoint

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
pool
You will love being conveniently located minutes away from 400, fine dining, Phipps Plaza, Lenox, Brookhaven and the Shops of Buckhead! This adorable home has been recently upgraded including the awesome kitchen that has stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Enjoy your mornings at the breakfast nook with bay window or head out to the sun room to drink your morning coffee while overlooking your peaceful, wooded backyard. The formal dining room or living room is perfect for entertaining guests or family. Master bedroom along with two additional bedrooms located on main. Finished basement has additional rooms, full bathroom and private entry. Up to two dogs allowed (no cats) upon approval of breed. Don't miss the chance to make this your dream home. Call (or text for fastest response) Trish at 404-400-8197 to schedule a tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 835 Starlight Cir have any available units?
835 Starlight Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 835 Starlight Cir have?
Some of 835 Starlight Cir's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 835 Starlight Cir currently offering any rent specials?
835 Starlight Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 835 Starlight Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 835 Starlight Cir is pet friendly.
Does 835 Starlight Cir offer parking?
No, 835 Starlight Cir does not offer parking.
Does 835 Starlight Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 835 Starlight Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 835 Starlight Cir have a pool?
Yes, 835 Starlight Cir has a pool.
Does 835 Starlight Cir have accessible units?
No, 835 Starlight Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 835 Starlight Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 835 Starlight Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 835 Starlight Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 835 Starlight Cir does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Find a Sublet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fountains at Morgan Falls
8075 Adair Ln
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Hawthorne Gates
7200 Peachtree-Dunwoody Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
IMT Sandy Springs
6558 Roswell Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
The Adair
415 Morgan Falls Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Carlyle of Sandy Springs
501 N. River Parkway
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Cortland at the Hill
1160 Johnson Ferry Road NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30342
The Cliftwood
185 Cliftwood Dr NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Linq at North Springs
6919 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Similar Pages

Sandy Springs 1 BedroomsSandy Springs 2 Bedrooms
Sandy Springs Apartments with ParkingSandy Springs Apartments with Pool
Sandy Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighpointPerimeter Center
North Springs ApartmentsDunwoody Panhandle
Downtown Sandy SpringsSandy Springs Itp

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College