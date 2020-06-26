822 Northam Lane

Amenities

dishwasher garage walk in closets pool clubhouse fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Lovely 4 bdrm townhome in a wonderful community! Great location. Close to everything. ITP. Easy access to 400, 285. Hospitals, The Prado, shopping, dining & entertainment just minutes away! 2 level unit featuring 4 bedrooms, large common area on second floor, open kitchen and a bedroom on the main level with on suite bathroom and huge walk in closet. Over sized master with sitting, huge bathroom with double vanity, tub & shower. Gated community with clubhouse & swimming pool.

Applicants must have excellent credit and make 3X the rent in income.