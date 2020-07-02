All apartments in Sandy Springs
Last updated December 18 2019 at 6:23 AM

8085 Habersham Waters Road

8085 Habersham Waters Road · No Longer Available
Location

8085 Habersham Waters Road, Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Dunwoody Panhandle

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
hot tub
Short and long-term lease available from 1 month - 2 years. Monthly rent will vary based on length. LEASE PURCHASE available as well. Breathtaking New England like comfortably elegant estate property minutes to Pill Hill/hospitals, GA400, 285, Perimeter Biz/Retail, Buckhead, Midtown, downtown Atlanta, airport. 3 FULL FINISHED LEVELS, 1+ acre, 4 BR up, BEDROOM/FULL BATH ON MAIN. Kitchen/full spa bath, bedroom-no window tho, kitchen, home gym in basement with sep entrance-IDEAL IN LAW, APARTMENT, NANNY, COLLEGE CHILD living space. Gourmet kitchen, formal dining room,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8085 Habersham Waters Road have any available units?
8085 Habersham Waters Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 8085 Habersham Waters Road have?
Some of 8085 Habersham Waters Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8085 Habersham Waters Road currently offering any rent specials?
8085 Habersham Waters Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8085 Habersham Waters Road pet-friendly?
No, 8085 Habersham Waters Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 8085 Habersham Waters Road offer parking?
Yes, 8085 Habersham Waters Road offers parking.
Does 8085 Habersham Waters Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8085 Habersham Waters Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8085 Habersham Waters Road have a pool?
No, 8085 Habersham Waters Road does not have a pool.
Does 8085 Habersham Waters Road have accessible units?
No, 8085 Habersham Waters Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8085 Habersham Waters Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8085 Habersham Waters Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 8085 Habersham Waters Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 8085 Habersham Waters Road does not have units with air conditioning.

