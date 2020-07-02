8085 Habersham Waters Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking hot tub

Short and long-term lease available from 1 month - 2 years. Monthly rent will vary based on length. LEASE PURCHASE available as well. Breathtaking New England like comfortably elegant estate property minutes to Pill Hill/hospitals, GA400, 285, Perimeter Biz/Retail, Buckhead, Midtown, downtown Atlanta, airport. 3 FULL FINISHED LEVELS, 1+ acre, 4 BR up, BEDROOM/FULL BATH ON MAIN. Kitchen/full spa bath, bedroom-no window tho, kitchen, home gym in basement with sep entrance-IDEAL IN LAW, APARTMENT, NANNY, COLLEGE CHILD living space. Gourmet kitchen, formal dining room,