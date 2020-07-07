All apartments in Sandy Springs
8050 Monticello Dr
Last updated May 26 2020 at 11:35 PM

8050 Monticello Dr

8050 Monticello Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

8050 Monticello Drive Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Dunwoody Panhandle

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
sauna
Exquisite custom designed home nestled on over an acre of lavish landscaping! Stunning architectural details with over $175,000 worth of upgrades. Spacious Wolf/Subzero kitchen, custom cabinetry, over-sized Island and eat-in area, all open to gorgeous fireside living room with outdoor patio access, overlooking beautiful private backyard. Great foyer opens to breathtaking formal living with beautiful pine floor, custom lighting and wall of windows.Banquet sized dining room.Magnificent screened cedar porch with stone fireplace, grill and coffered ceiling. Beautiful master suite on main level with curved tray ceiling, large his/her closets and private patio access. Fully renovated Spa inspired master bath with large walk in shower, separate vanities and relaxing tub.Travel up the front or rear staircase to find 4 spacious bedrooms, 3 full baths and a loft overlooking family room. Over-sized 3 car garage.Day light terrace level features 2 large recreation areas, living/media room with fireplace, expansive tiled bathrooms featuring a full-size Jacuzzi, walk in steam shower, double vanity, granite counter, closet. Additional unfinished space ready for easy expansion.Septic system pumped in 2016. Roof less than 9 year old. Heating and A/C system less than 9 year old.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8050 Monticello Dr have any available units?
8050 Monticello Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 8050 Monticello Dr have?
Some of 8050 Monticello Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8050 Monticello Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8050 Monticello Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8050 Monticello Dr pet-friendly?
No, 8050 Monticello Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 8050 Monticello Dr offer parking?
Yes, 8050 Monticello Dr offers parking.
Does 8050 Monticello Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8050 Monticello Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8050 Monticello Dr have a pool?
No, 8050 Monticello Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8050 Monticello Dr have accessible units?
No, 8050 Monticello Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8050 Monticello Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8050 Monticello Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 8050 Monticello Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8050 Monticello Dr has units with air conditioning.

