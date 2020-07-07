8050 Monticello Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage hot tub media room sauna

Exquisite custom designed home nestled on over an acre of lavish landscaping! Stunning architectural details with over $175,000 worth of upgrades. Spacious Wolf/Subzero kitchen, custom cabinetry, over-sized Island and eat-in area, all open to gorgeous fireside living room with outdoor patio access, overlooking beautiful private backyard. Great foyer opens to breathtaking formal living with beautiful pine floor, custom lighting and wall of windows.Banquet sized dining room.Magnificent screened cedar porch with stone fireplace, grill and coffered ceiling. Beautiful master suite on main level with curved tray ceiling, large his/her closets and private patio access. Fully renovated Spa inspired master bath with large walk in shower, separate vanities and relaxing tub.Travel up the front or rear staircase to find 4 spacious bedrooms, 3 full baths and a loft overlooking family room. Over-sized 3 car garage.Day light terrace level features 2 large recreation areas, living/media room with fireplace, expansive tiled bathrooms featuring a full-size Jacuzzi, walk in steam shower, double vanity, granite counter, closet. Additional unfinished space ready for easy expansion.Septic system pumped in 2016. Roof less than 9 year old. Heating and A/C system less than 9 year old.