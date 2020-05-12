803 Creekgarden Ct

Amenities

GREAT VALUE for a gorgeous townhome in One River Place with front door entrance on the main level AND on Creekgarden Court, a limited section of the community that offers privacy from the front and back. This is one of the few townhouses with a park-like lawn setting in front AND the ability to pull up curbside to the front for easy car unloading. Plus, it does not face another neighbor from behind. Easy lock & leave lifestyle w/in this resort-style community where luxury amenities & services offered by HOA are plentiful, and INCLUDED in the monthly rent. Prime location nestled among Chattahoochee River & fantastic dining. Beautiful finish level among sun-lit open layout w/French doors to private, newly stained deck. Recessed lights & freshly refinished hardwoods thru-out main. Kitchen boasts Viking appl, stained cabinets, oversized island & overlooks fireside family rm w/built in shelves & coffered ceiling. Each BR has full en-suite bathroom! Entire top level has fresh paint & new carpet. Newer and zoned HVAC systems. Amazing HOA package of amenities & services (i.e. weekly events, board room/2 salt water pools/state-of-art fitness center/meeting house/dog park/access to Chattahoochee River trails, etc). This is truly a one-of-a-kind resort-style community in the heart of Sandy Springs, minutes to 285 and Truist Park. ***Renters insurance required. Pets are negotiable and dogs must be DNA tested by the HOA at a fee to the tenant. $200 move-in fee due at move in