Last updated May 12 2020 at 4:29 AM

803 Creekgarden Ct

803 Creekgarden Ct · No Longer Available
Location

803 Creekgarden Ct, Sandy Springs, GA 30339

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
conference room
dog park
gym
parking
pool
garage
GREAT VALUE for a gorgeous townhome in One River Place with front door entrance on the main level AND on Creekgarden Court, a limited section of the community that offers privacy from the front and back. This is one of the few townhouses with a park-like lawn setting in front AND the ability to pull up curbside to the front for easy car unloading. Plus, it does not face another neighbor from behind. Easy lock & leave lifestyle w/in this resort-style community where luxury amenities & services offered by HOA are plentiful, and INCLUDED in the monthly rent. Prime location nestled among Chattahoochee River & fantastic dining. Beautiful finish level among sun-lit open layout w/French doors to private, newly stained deck. Recessed lights & freshly refinished hardwoods thru-out main. Kitchen boasts Viking appl, stained cabinets, oversized island & overlooks fireside family rm w/built in shelves & coffered ceiling. Each BR has full en-suite bathroom! Entire top level has fresh paint & new carpet. Newer and zoned HVAC systems. Amazing HOA package of amenities & services (i.e. weekly events, board room/2 salt water pools/state-of-art fitness center/meeting house/dog park/access to Chattahoochee River trails, etc). This is truly a one-of-a-kind resort-style community in the heart of Sandy Springs, minutes to 285 and Truist Park. ***Renters insurance required. Pets are negotiable and dogs must be DNA tested by the HOA at a fee to the tenant. $200 move-in fee due at move in

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 803 Creekgarden Ct have any available units?
803 Creekgarden Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 803 Creekgarden Ct have?
Some of 803 Creekgarden Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 803 Creekgarden Ct currently offering any rent specials?
803 Creekgarden Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 803 Creekgarden Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 803 Creekgarden Ct is pet friendly.
Does 803 Creekgarden Ct offer parking?
Yes, 803 Creekgarden Ct offers parking.
Does 803 Creekgarden Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 803 Creekgarden Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 803 Creekgarden Ct have a pool?
Yes, 803 Creekgarden Ct has a pool.
Does 803 Creekgarden Ct have accessible units?
No, 803 Creekgarden Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 803 Creekgarden Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 803 Creekgarden Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 803 Creekgarden Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 803 Creekgarden Ct has units with air conditioning.

