795 Hammond Drive
795 Hammond Drive

795 Hammond Drive Northeast · (470) 288-3732
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

795 Hammond Drive Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Perimeter Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

1 Bedroom

Unit 1011 · Avail. now

$1,335

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 541 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
extra storage
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
dog park
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
Convenience Galore! Walk to shops, restaurants, and Hammond Park, plus your own on-site restaurant, gym, dry cleaners, laundry, pool, tennis courts, and dog park. New Pool Complex coming 2021. One parking spot in parking deck, concierge, and an extra storage area. Perfect for the executive life-style, can come furnished for $1500, or not. Updated Bath, Corian Countertops, Stainless appliances, gleaming hardwoods, and Balcony overlooking the park.

GTL Real Estate is proud to offer all new residents a no security deposit option! Depending upon your background screening, you would just pay a monthly fee of between 2-10% of the rent amount as a non-refundable fee in order to have the security deposit waived. You would still be responsible for the cost of any damage done to the property on move-out. After applying for the property, just request the security deposit waiver option.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 795 Hammond Drive have any available units?
795 Hammond Drive has a unit available for $1,335 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 795 Hammond Drive have?
Some of 795 Hammond Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 795 Hammond Drive currently offering any rent specials?
795 Hammond Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 795 Hammond Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 795 Hammond Drive is pet friendly.
Does 795 Hammond Drive offer parking?
Yes, 795 Hammond Drive does offer parking.
Does 795 Hammond Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 795 Hammond Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 795 Hammond Drive have a pool?
Yes, 795 Hammond Drive has a pool.
Does 795 Hammond Drive have accessible units?
No, 795 Hammond Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 795 Hammond Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 795 Hammond Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 795 Hammond Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 795 Hammond Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
