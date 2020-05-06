795 Hammond Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage furnished patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly concierge dog park gym parking pool tennis court

Convenience Galore! Walk to shops, restaurants, and Hammond Park, plus your own on-site restaurant, gym, dry cleaners, laundry, pool, tennis courts, and dog park. New Pool Complex coming 2021. One parking spot in parking deck, concierge, and an extra storage area. Perfect for the executive life-style, can come furnished for $1500, or not. Updated Bath, Corian Countertops, Stainless appliances, gleaming hardwoods, and Balcony overlooking the park.



GTL Real Estate is proud to offer all new residents a no security deposit option! Depending upon your background screening, you would just pay a monthly fee of between 2-10% of the rent amount as a non-refundable fee in order to have the security deposit waived. You would still be responsible for the cost of any damage done to the property on move-out. After applying for the property, just request the security deposit waiver option.