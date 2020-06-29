All apartments in Sandy Springs
Find more places like 7110 Northgreen Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sandy Springs, GA
/
7110 Northgreen Dr
Last updated March 2 2020 at 5:51 PM

7110 Northgreen Dr

7110 Northgreen Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sandy Springs
See all
North Springs Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7110 Northgreen Drive Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
North Springs Apartments

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Gorgeous 4 bedroom / 2.5 bath home in Sandy Springs - Call or text Matthew at 404-394-1960 to inquire further or arrange a showing

4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage brick home in heart the of north Atlanta. Home located in Spalding Woods neighborhood and within walking distance to St Judes Catholic church.

The home is 3060 square feet plus fully finished basement. The heart of the home is a large kitchen with spacious eat in area and high bar. Cozy brick fireplace with built in bookshelves. All carpet is new with fresh paint throughout.

The master BR has his/her walk in closet(s) with a completely updated bathroom, dual vanity, garden bath and walk in shower. Remaining 3 BR's are spacious with large closets.

Once you step out the door on to the huge deck, you are in a very private back yard. The deck has a full awning with ceiling fans and cable TV connections. Great place to entertain outdoors, BBQ and/or watch the game.

Fulton County schools are Woodland Elem, Sandy Springs Middle and North Springs Charter High.

Conveniently located near 285/400 interchange between Abernathy and Northridge roads. Walking distance to St Jude Catholic church/school, within 2 miles of UPS, Mercedes Benz, State Farm, Northside hospital, St Joseph hospital, Scottish Rite, Perimeter Mall shopping, movie theaters, restaurants and much, much more.

Call or text Matthew at 404-394-1960 to inquire further or arrange a showing

(RLNE5161353)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7110 Northgreen Dr have any available units?
7110 Northgreen Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 7110 Northgreen Dr have?
Some of 7110 Northgreen Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7110 Northgreen Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7110 Northgreen Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7110 Northgreen Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7110 Northgreen Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7110 Northgreen Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7110 Northgreen Dr offers parking.
Does 7110 Northgreen Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7110 Northgreen Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7110 Northgreen Dr have a pool?
No, 7110 Northgreen Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7110 Northgreen Dr have accessible units?
No, 7110 Northgreen Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7110 Northgreen Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7110 Northgreen Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7110 Northgreen Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 7110 Northgreen Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aspire Perimeter
5385 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30342
1000 Spalding
1000 Spalding Dr
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Chattahoochee Ridge Apartments by ARIUM
1500 Huntcliff Village Ct
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
1160 Hammond
1160 Hammond Dr NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Reserve at Ridgewood
7100 Roswell Rd NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Cortland at the Hill
1160 Johnson Ferry Road NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Lodge on the Chattahoochee
9401 Roberts Dr
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Modera Sandy Springs
6125 Roswell Rd NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Similar Pages

Sandy Springs 1 BedroomsSandy Springs 2 Bedrooms
Sandy Springs Apartments with ParkingSandy Springs Apartments with Pool
Sandy Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighpointPerimeter Center
North Springs ApartmentsDunwoody Panhandle
Downtown Sandy SpringsSandy Springs Itp

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College