7110 Northgreen Dr

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage media room

Gorgeous 4 bedroom / 2.5 bath home in Sandy Springs - Call or text Matthew at 404-394-1960 to inquire further or arrange a showing



4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage brick home in heart the of north Atlanta. Home located in Spalding Woods neighborhood and within walking distance to St Judes Catholic church.



The home is 3060 square feet plus fully finished basement. The heart of the home is a large kitchen with spacious eat in area and high bar. Cozy brick fireplace with built in bookshelves. All carpet is new with fresh paint throughout.



The master BR has his/her walk in closet(s) with a completely updated bathroom, dual vanity, garden bath and walk in shower. Remaining 3 BR's are spacious with large closets.



Once you step out the door on to the huge deck, you are in a very private back yard. The deck has a full awning with ceiling fans and cable TV connections. Great place to entertain outdoors, BBQ and/or watch the game.



Fulton County schools are Woodland Elem, Sandy Springs Middle and North Springs Charter High.



Conveniently located near 285/400 interchange between Abernathy and Northridge roads. Walking distance to St Jude Catholic church/school, within 2 miles of UPS, Mercedes Benz, State Farm, Northside hospital, St Joseph hospital, Scottish Rite, Perimeter Mall shopping, movie theaters, restaurants and much, much more.



