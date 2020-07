Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Nicely finished & well appointed. This is a clean, comfortable, & lovely space! Two spacious bedrooms with en-suite baths - master bath is all new. Plenty of closets, extra storage in garage. 2car garage plus add'l parking under deck & more parking avail. Community has a pool, tennis, playground, dog walk, so much to offer in a prime Dunwoody / Perimeter location. All appliances/hvac/water heater less than 2 years old. All fresh paint thoughout. Pristine condition!