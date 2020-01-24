All apartments in Sandy Springs
Last updated April 4 2020 at 3:07 AM

6940 Roswell Road #20F

6940 Roswell Road · (678) 929-4345
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6940 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
North Springs Apartments

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6940 Roswell Road #20F · Avail. now

$1,400

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
dog park
on-site laundry
pool
Great location and beautiful home! - This centrally located end-unit townhome has 2 large bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, and views of green space from every window. The first level features hardwoods, updated kitchen with granite countertops, electric appliances, laundry room, and gated patio overlooking a courtyard. Upstairs has ample closet space, two large bedrooms and an updated full bathroom. All windows have updated wood blinds. Enjoy the neighborhood pool and dog park or take advantage of your proximity to top rated schools, shopping and restaurants, and easy access to public transportation. NO SECTION 8 OR ANY VOUCHERS ARE ACCEPTED. Pets are negotiable. Some fees apply. Qualifications are: income needs to be 3x of the rent, two years of good rental history, no evictions for the last five years, credit and background will be checked. Application fee is $50 per person. To schedule a self-tour please call 678-929-4345.

(RLNE5499298)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6940 Roswell Road #20F have any available units?
6940 Roswell Road #20F has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6940 Roswell Road #20F have?
Some of 6940 Roswell Road #20F's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6940 Roswell Road #20F currently offering any rent specials?
6940 Roswell Road #20F isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6940 Roswell Road #20F pet-friendly?
Yes, 6940 Roswell Road #20F is pet friendly.
Does 6940 Roswell Road #20F offer parking?
No, 6940 Roswell Road #20F does not offer parking.
Does 6940 Roswell Road #20F have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6940 Roswell Road #20F does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6940 Roswell Road #20F have a pool?
Yes, 6940 Roswell Road #20F has a pool.
Does 6940 Roswell Road #20F have accessible units?
No, 6940 Roswell Road #20F does not have accessible units.
Does 6940 Roswell Road #20F have units with dishwashers?
No, 6940 Roswell Road #20F does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6940 Roswell Road #20F have units with air conditioning?
No, 6940 Roswell Road #20F does not have units with air conditioning.
