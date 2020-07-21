6900 Roswell Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool tennis court

Water and Trash PAID BY LANDLORD!!!

Nestled behind the wroth iron security gates, this beautiful neighborhood is tastefully planned; townhomes and condos this community, is beautifully landscaped and boasts tennis courts, swimming pool, fitness center and a rentable clubhouse. The unit is quaint and cozy featuring HARDWOOD FLOORS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, and GRANITE COUNTERTOPS. Walking distance to EVERYTHING! Eateries, Shopping, Marta. Easy access to the interstates. Assigned Parking for you and your guests. Great N'hood! WASHER AND DRYER ARE INCLUDED!!

LANDLORD WILL PARTICIPATE IN THE HOUSING CHOICE PROGRAM.