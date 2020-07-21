All apartments in Sandy Springs
Last updated July 17 2020 at 4:22 AM

6900 Roswell Road

6900 Roswell Road · (404) 504-7093
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6900 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
North Springs Apartments

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit Q10 · Avail. now

$1,495

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1040 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
Water and Trash PAID BY LANDLORD!!!
Nestled behind the wroth iron security gates, this beautiful neighborhood is tastefully planned; townhomes and condos this community, is beautifully landscaped and boasts tennis courts, swimming pool, fitness center and a rentable clubhouse. The unit is quaint and cozy featuring HARDWOOD FLOORS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, and GRANITE COUNTERTOPS. Walking distance to EVERYTHING! Eateries, Shopping, Marta. Easy access to the interstates. Assigned Parking for you and your guests. Great N'hood! WASHER AND DRYER ARE INCLUDED!!
LANDLORD WILL PARTICIPATE IN THE HOUSING CHOICE PROGRAM.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6900 Roswell Road have any available units?
6900 Roswell Road has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6900 Roswell Road have?
Some of 6900 Roswell Road's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6900 Roswell Road currently offering any rent specials?
6900 Roswell Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6900 Roswell Road pet-friendly?
No, 6900 Roswell Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 6900 Roswell Road offer parking?
Yes, 6900 Roswell Road offers parking.
Does 6900 Roswell Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6900 Roswell Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6900 Roswell Road have a pool?
Yes, 6900 Roswell Road has a pool.
Does 6900 Roswell Road have accessible units?
No, 6900 Roswell Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6900 Roswell Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6900 Roswell Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 6900 Roswell Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 6900 Roswell Road does not have units with air conditioning.
