All apartments in Sandy Springs
Find more places like 6816 Glenridge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sandy Springs, GA
/
6816 Glenridge Drive
Last updated June 14 2019 at 4:47 AM

6816 Glenridge Drive

6816 Glenridge Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sandy Springs
See all
North Springs Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6816 Glenridge Dr, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
North Springs Apartments

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/31cb392069 ---- Spacious 2 bd/1 ba condo, first floor walk up conveniently located in beautiful Sandy Springs! Glenridge Park gated community boasts pool, grilling areas, tennis court, and more! Prime location right off of SR 400 but conveniently tucked away within minutes from Mercedes-Benz headquarters and easy access to I-285! Very close to Dunwoody/Perimeter & Roswell areas. Home features gas appliances and updated hardwood flooring. Comes with washer/dryer! Won\'t last long!! **HOME IS NOT CERTIFIED FOR THE HOUSING VOUCHER PROGRAM! **GATED COMMUNITY, PLEASE CONFIRM WITH STEPHANIE AT 770-431-4633 PRIOR TO DRIVING TO THE PROPERTY!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6816 Glenridge Drive have any available units?
6816 Glenridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 6816 Glenridge Drive have?
Some of 6816 Glenridge Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6816 Glenridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6816 Glenridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6816 Glenridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6816 Glenridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 6816 Glenridge Drive offer parking?
No, 6816 Glenridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6816 Glenridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6816 Glenridge Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6816 Glenridge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6816 Glenridge Drive has a pool.
Does 6816 Glenridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 6816 Glenridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6816 Glenridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6816 Glenridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6816 Glenridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6816 Glenridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Dunwoody Courtyards
6873 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30338
The Flats at North Springs
6850 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Legacy Key
8800 Dunwoody Pl
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
IMT Sandy Springs
6558 Roswell Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Addison at Sandy Springs
7889 Roswell Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Carlyle of Sandy Springs
501 N. River Parkway
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Spalding Bridge
47 Spalding Trl
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Arabelle Perimeter
1110 Hammond Dr
Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Similar Pages

Sandy Springs 1 BedroomsSandy Springs 2 Bedrooms
Sandy Springs Apartments with ParkingSandy Springs Apartments with Pool
Sandy Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighpointPerimeter Center
North Springs ApartmentsDunwoody Panhandle
Downtown Sandy SpringsSandy Springs Itp

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College