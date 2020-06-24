6657 Cadence Blvd

Amenities
Sheer Opulence 5 Star Executive Living, with partially finished basement. 3 Bed/3.5 bath Townhome. - Enjoy the serine ambience of a larger open floor plan, beautiful deluxe appliances, sleek, spacious seamless lines of a brand-new Townhouse. Beautifully nestled in the enviable location of Sandy Springs, long-term lease available.
This brand-new Townhouse is like no other and exuberates a quality that comes with refined lifestyle.
3 bedrooms 3.5 bathroom with a partially finished carpeted basement and the convenience of a pool and club house, gives you luxury at its best!
A Chefs kitchen with white marble countertops, upgraded wooded cabinetry, full bath, Glass showers with three shower-heads, walk in designer closet/dressing room with fitted draws, loads of storage and private balconies are just a few of the specialties of this property.
3 large bedrooms
3 full bathrooms
Guest powder room
Hardwood floors throughout
Lounge room with built-in fireplace
Elegant dining area
Chefs Kitchen with state-of-the-art high-end appliances
Marble countertops and surfaces throughout
Balconys
Ceiling fans
High end amenities
Gated Security
2 Car garage
Visitor parking
Pool
Club room
Located in the beautiful Sandy Springs, nestled amongst the sprawling landscape of greenery, you have direct access to quality shopping and the restaurant precinct.
Classy and sassy, its all about quality and lifestyle!
Pets upon application.
Please call Yahya in our leasing department for more information.
404.334.7195
(RLNE4757138)