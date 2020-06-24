All apartments in Sandy Springs
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:16 AM

6657 Cadence Blvd

6657 Cadence Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

6657 Cadence Blvd, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
North Springs Apartments

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
Sheer Opulence 5 Star Executive Living, with partially finished basement. 3 Bed/3.5 bath Townhome. - Enjoy the serine ambience of a larger open floor plan, beautiful deluxe appliances, sleek, spacious seamless lines of a brand-new Townhouse. Beautifully nestled in the enviable location of Sandy Springs, long-term lease available.
This brand-new Townhouse is like no other and exuberates a quality that comes with refined lifestyle.

3 bedrooms 3.5 bathroom with a partially finished carpeted basement and the convenience of a pool and club house, gives you luxury at its best!
A Chefs kitchen with white marble countertops, upgraded wooded cabinetry, full bath, Glass showers with three shower-heads, walk in designer closet/dressing room with fitted draws, loads of storage and private balconies are just a few of the specialties of this property.

3 large bedrooms
3 full bathrooms
Guest powder room
Hardwood floors throughout
Lounge room with built-in fireplace
Elegant dining area
Chefs Kitchen with state-of-the-art high-end appliances
Marble countertops and surfaces throughout
Balconys
Ceiling fans
High end amenities
Gated Security
2 Car garage
Visitor parking
Pool
Club room

Located in the beautiful Sandy Springs, nestled amongst the sprawling landscape of greenery, you have direct access to quality shopping and the restaurant precinct.

Classy and sassy, its all about quality and lifestyle!
Pets upon application.

Please call Yahya in our leasing department for more information.
404.334.7195

(RLNE4757138)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6657 Cadence Blvd have any available units?
6657 Cadence Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 6657 Cadence Blvd have?
Some of 6657 Cadence Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6657 Cadence Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
6657 Cadence Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6657 Cadence Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 6657 Cadence Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 6657 Cadence Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 6657 Cadence Blvd offers parking.
Does 6657 Cadence Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6657 Cadence Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6657 Cadence Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 6657 Cadence Blvd has a pool.
Does 6657 Cadence Blvd have accessible units?
No, 6657 Cadence Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 6657 Cadence Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 6657 Cadence Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6657 Cadence Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 6657 Cadence Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
