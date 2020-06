Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

GREAT location for this Brand New unit! This 4 story townhouse is located in Sandy Springs most popular NEW community... ARIA. Perfect for a large family or roommates! Master suite is on the upper level along with additional bed and bath. The main level offers open kitchen, dining and living space. Two lower levels each with bed and bath. More then enough room and privacy.