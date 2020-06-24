All apartments in Sandy Springs
6617 Encore Blvd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6617 Encore Blvd

6617 Encore Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

6617 Encore Blvd, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
North Springs Apartments

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
new construction
Brand new amazing townhome in Aria North w/ easy access to shopping/400/hospitals/dining. Entry level has a bedroom and bathroom and garage entrance. Main level has spacious living area, stunning kitchen with stainless appliances and oversized kitchen island. Upper level has 2nd bedroom with private bathroom, covered deck with a beautiful sunset view, spacious master bedroom with upgraded master bath, separate shower/free standing tub). Terrace level is partially finished. Upgraded hardwood floors/carpet/fixtures.Aria has an amazing pool/clubhouse/fitness center & park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6617 Encore Blvd have any available units?
6617 Encore Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 6617 Encore Blvd have?
Some of 6617 Encore Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6617 Encore Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
6617 Encore Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6617 Encore Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 6617 Encore Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 6617 Encore Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 6617 Encore Blvd offers parking.
Does 6617 Encore Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6617 Encore Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6617 Encore Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 6617 Encore Blvd has a pool.
Does 6617 Encore Blvd have accessible units?
No, 6617 Encore Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 6617 Encore Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6617 Encore Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 6617 Encore Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 6617 Encore Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
