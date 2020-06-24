6617 Encore Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage new construction

Brand new amazing townhome in Aria North w/ easy access to shopping/400/hospitals/dining. Entry level has a bedroom and bathroom and garage entrance. Main level has spacious living area, stunning kitchen with stainless appliances and oversized kitchen island. Upper level has 2nd bedroom with private bathroom, covered deck with a beautiful sunset view, spacious master bedroom with upgraded master bath, separate shower/free standing tub). Terrace level is partially finished. Upgraded hardwood floors/carpet/fixtures.Aria has an amazing pool/clubhouse/fitness center & park.