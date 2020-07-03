All apartments in Sandy Springs
Last updated April 1 2020 at 1:13 PM

6613 Encore Boulevard

6613 Encore Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

6613 Encore Blvd, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
North Springs Apartments

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous 3 Bed/3.5 Bath condo at Aria- Concerto plan that looks and feels like a designer's dream with rooftop terrace overlooking the park. Ceilings are 10' in the main level with center kitchen perfect for entertaining. Large unfinished basement offering additional sq footage or great storage option. Terrace level has spacious private suite with shower bath. World class amenities include aresort style pool, fitness enter, and dog-friendly park within the community. This incredible opportunity won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6613 Encore Boulevard have any available units?
6613 Encore Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 6613 Encore Boulevard have?
Some of 6613 Encore Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6613 Encore Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
6613 Encore Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6613 Encore Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 6613 Encore Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 6613 Encore Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 6613 Encore Boulevard offers parking.
Does 6613 Encore Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6613 Encore Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6613 Encore Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 6613 Encore Boulevard has a pool.
Does 6613 Encore Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 6613 Encore Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 6613 Encore Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6613 Encore Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 6613 Encore Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 6613 Encore Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

