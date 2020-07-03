6613 Encore Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator gym parking pool garage

Gorgeous 3 Bed/3.5 Bath condo at Aria- Concerto plan that looks and feels like a designer's dream with rooftop terrace overlooking the park. Ceilings are 10' in the main level with center kitchen perfect for entertaining. Large unfinished basement offering additional sq footage or great storage option. Terrace level has spacious private suite with shower bath. World class amenities include aresort style pool, fitness enter, and dog-friendly park within the community. This incredible opportunity won't last long!