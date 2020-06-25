All apartments in Sandy Springs
Last updated June 5 2019 at 2:06 AM

6555 Williamson Drive

6555 Williamson Dr · No Longer Available
Location

6555 Williamson Dr, Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
refrigerator
Immaculately maintained home just minutes away from everything Sandy Springs has to offer! When you enter the home you are greeted by a beautiful foyer and open concept living space feats a fireplace, hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, and abundant natural light. Kitchen has custom cabinets and abundant counter space. The master suite is complete with a large his/her closet & private master bath. Finished basement that could be used as a bedroom/office with a full bath. Great backyard perfect for entertaining. Easy access to 285 &400.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6555 Williamson Drive have any available units?
6555 Williamson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 6555 Williamson Drive have?
Some of 6555 Williamson Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6555 Williamson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6555 Williamson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6555 Williamson Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6555 Williamson Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 6555 Williamson Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6555 Williamson Drive offers parking.
Does 6555 Williamson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6555 Williamson Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6555 Williamson Drive have a pool?
No, 6555 Williamson Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6555 Williamson Drive have accessible units?
No, 6555 Williamson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6555 Williamson Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6555 Williamson Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6555 Williamson Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6555 Williamson Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
