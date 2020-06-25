6555 Williamson Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher parking fireplace refrigerator

Immaculately maintained home just minutes away from everything Sandy Springs has to offer! When you enter the home you are greeted by a beautiful foyer and open concept living space feats a fireplace, hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, and abundant natural light. Kitchen has custom cabinets and abundant counter space. The master suite is complete with a large his/her closet & private master bath. Finished basement that could be used as a bedroom/office with a full bath. Great backyard perfect for entertaining. Easy access to 285 &400.