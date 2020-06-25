6555 Williamson Drive

Amenities
Immaculately maintained home just minutes away from everything Sandy Springs has to offer! When you enter the home you are greeted by a beautiful foyer and open concept living space feats a fireplace, hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, and abundant natural light. Kitchen has custom cabinets and abundant counter space. The master suite is complete with a large his/her closet & private master bath. Finished basement that could be used as a bedroom/office with a full bath. Great backyard perfect for entertaining. Easy access to 285 &400.