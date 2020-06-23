Amenities

6480 Burdett Drive Available 07/05/19 Spacious Contemporary Home on Private Wooded Lot - This is a 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home located in the heart of Sandy Springs in a secluded cul-de-sac. It has vaulted ceilings, large Pella windows and skylights. There is an upstairs loft area that overlooks the tiled family room with fireplace. It has a spacious kitchen with solid surface counters, breakfast area & tiled floor. All fixed appliances remain in the kitchen. The microwave and fridge are included as courtesy items. The washer and dryer also remain as courtesy items. There is a 2 car garage and a full basement with a full bathroom and a second rec. room. The screened porch and large rear deck allow enjoyment of the beautifully wooded lot. Lawn care is included in the rent. (Central vac is not operational & one room in basement is not for tenant's use). To schedule a showing, call Ralph at 404.634.7353. Apply online at www.BerryATL.com. The non-refundable application fee is $75 per adult and everyone 18 years and over must make application. The annual administration fee is $80. The non-refundable pet deposit is $250 per pet (no aggressive breed dogs are permitted). PLEASE CALL THE OFFICE IF YOU HAVE PETS BEFORE APPLYING AND ALSO TO ENSURE THAT THE PROPERTY IS STILL AVAILABLE, AS ALL APPLICATION FEES ARE STRICTLY NON-REFUNDABLE.



