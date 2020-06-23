All apartments in Sandy Springs
6480 Burdett Drive
Last updated June 26 2019 at 11:09 AM

6480 Burdett Drive

6480 Burdett Dr · No Longer Available
Location

6480 Burdett Dr, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
6480 Burdett Drive Available 07/05/19 Spacious Contemporary Home on Private Wooded Lot - This is a 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home located in the heart of Sandy Springs in a secluded cul-de-sac. It has vaulted ceilings, large Pella windows and skylights. There is an upstairs loft area that overlooks the tiled family room with fireplace. It has a spacious kitchen with solid surface counters, breakfast area & tiled floor. All fixed appliances remain in the kitchen. The microwave and fridge are included as courtesy items. The washer and dryer also remain as courtesy items. There is a 2 car garage and a full basement with a full bathroom and a second rec. room. The screened porch and large rear deck allow enjoyment of the beautifully wooded lot. Lawn care is included in the rent. (Central vac is not operational & one room in basement is not for tenant's use). To schedule a showing, call Ralph at 404.634.7353. Apply online at www.BerryATL.com. The non-refundable application fee is $75 per adult and everyone 18 years and over must make application. The annual administration fee is $80. The non-refundable pet deposit is $250 per pet (no aggressive breed dogs are permitted). PLEASE CALL THE OFFICE IF YOU HAVE PETS BEFORE APPLYING AND ALSO TO ENSURE THAT THE PROPERTY IS STILL AVAILABLE, AS ALL APPLICATION FEES ARE STRICTLY NON-REFUNDABLE.

(RLNE4111076)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6480 Burdett Drive have any available units?
6480 Burdett Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 6480 Burdett Drive have?
Some of 6480 Burdett Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6480 Burdett Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6480 Burdett Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6480 Burdett Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6480 Burdett Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6480 Burdett Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6480 Burdett Drive offers parking.
Does 6480 Burdett Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6480 Burdett Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6480 Burdett Drive have a pool?
No, 6480 Burdett Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6480 Burdett Drive have accessible units?
No, 6480 Burdett Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6480 Burdett Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6480 Burdett Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6480 Burdett Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6480 Burdett Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
