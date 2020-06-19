6174 Ferry Dr

Amenities

Charming updated home available for rent minutes away from the everything Sandy Springs has to offer; walking distance to Sandy Springs City Center, Springs Landing Shopping Center, Marsh Creek Garden Park, shopping, restaurants. This home is zoned for top-rated Heards-Ferry Elementary school and is an easy 8 min drive away. The home has been very well-maintained featuring a beautifully updated kitchen, spacious family room, dining room, three bedrooms, and one full bathroom. The fenced-in private backyard is perfect for entertaining with a great outdoor patio, ready for the incoming summer weather. Plus an unfinished partial basement perfect for an additional storage area and 1-car garage. Don't miss out on this opportunity!