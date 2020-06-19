All apartments in Sandy Springs
Find more places like 6174 Ferry Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sandy Springs, GA
/
6174 Ferry Dr
Last updated May 6 2020 at 8:04 PM

6174 Ferry Dr

6174 Ferry Drive Northeast · (404) 376-9135
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sandy Springs
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6174 Ferry Drive Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Riverside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1323 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming updated home available for rent minutes away from the everything Sandy Springs has to offer; walking distance to Sandy Springs City Center, Springs Landing Shopping Center, Marsh Creek Garden Park, shopping, restaurants. This home is zoned for top-rated Heards-Ferry Elementary school and is an easy 8 min drive away. The home has been very well-maintained featuring a beautifully updated kitchen, spacious family room, dining room, three bedrooms, and one full bathroom. The fenced-in private backyard is perfect for entertaining with a great outdoor patio, ready for the incoming summer weather. Plus an unfinished partial basement perfect for an additional storage area and 1-car garage. Don't miss out on this opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6174 Ferry Dr have any available units?
6174 Ferry Dr has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6174 Ferry Dr have?
Some of 6174 Ferry Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6174 Ferry Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6174 Ferry Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6174 Ferry Dr pet-friendly?
No, 6174 Ferry Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 6174 Ferry Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6174 Ferry Dr does offer parking.
Does 6174 Ferry Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6174 Ferry Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6174 Ferry Dr have a pool?
No, 6174 Ferry Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6174 Ferry Dr have accessible units?
No, 6174 Ferry Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6174 Ferry Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6174 Ferry Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 6174 Ferry Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 6174 Ferry Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 6174 Ferry Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Fountains at Morgan Falls
8075 Adair Ln
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
The Flats at North Springs
6850 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Water's Edge
8601 Roberts Dr
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Addison at Sandy Springs
7889 Roswell Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Celebration At Sandy Springs
7000 Roswell Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Lodge on the Chattahoochee
9401 Roberts Dr
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Modera Sandy Springs
6125 Roswell Rd NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Perimeter Circle
5470 Glenridge Dr
Sandy Springs, GA 30342

Similar Pages

Sandy Springs 1 BedroomsSandy Springs 2 Bedrooms
Sandy Springs Apartments with ParkingSandy Springs Apartments with Pool
Sandy Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighpointPerimeter Center
North Springs ApartmentsDunwoody Panhandle
Downtown Sandy SpringsSandy Springs Itp

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity