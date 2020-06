Amenities

Welcome home to this spacious ground level (step less) 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo. Unit has Hardwood floor throughout, granite counter top and full size Washer/Dryer hookups! The home is ready to move in. Victoria Heights is a gated community centrally located in Sandy Springs, close to shopping, eateries, public transportation and highways.