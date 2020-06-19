All apartments in Sandy Springs
Last updated April 28 2020 at 9:55 PM

6105 glenridge Drive

6105 Glenridge Drive Northeast · (678) 462-9430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6105 Glenridge Drive Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

6 Bed · 6 Bath · 4000 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Great totally renovated like brand-new house in the heart of Sandy Springs. Large home with 6 BR, 6 Full baths with 2 kitchens and 2 laundry rooms. Brand-new modern kitchens and bathrooms! Includes a large living room, a guest room, and an office. Both kitchens have the modern white cabinets with stainless steel appliances. Walking distance to City Springs, Shopping, Restaurants, and close to 400, Perimeter Mall, King and Queen Buildings, Hospitals and the business districts. Approximately 10 - 15 minutes to Buckhead, Midtown, and everything Atlanta offers!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6105 glenridge Drive have any available units?
6105 glenridge Drive has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6105 glenridge Drive have?
Some of 6105 glenridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6105 glenridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6105 glenridge Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6105 glenridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6105 glenridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 6105 glenridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6105 glenridge Drive does offer parking.
Does 6105 glenridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6105 glenridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6105 glenridge Drive have a pool?
No, 6105 glenridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6105 glenridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 6105 glenridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6105 glenridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6105 glenridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6105 glenridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6105 glenridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
