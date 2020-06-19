6105 glenridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Great totally renovated like brand-new house in the heart of Sandy Springs. Large home with 6 BR, 6 Full baths with 2 kitchens and 2 laundry rooms. Brand-new modern kitchens and bathrooms! Includes a large living room, a guest room, and an office. Both kitchens have the modern white cabinets with stainless steel appliances. Walking distance to City Springs, Shopping, Restaurants, and close to 400, Perimeter Mall, King and Queen Buildings, Hospitals and the business districts. Approximately 10 - 15 minutes to Buckhead, Midtown, and everything Atlanta offers!