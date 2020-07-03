Rent Calculator
Home
/
Sandy Springs, GA
/
6105 Blue Stone Road 316
Last updated May 9 2020 at 1:18 AM
6105 Blue Stone Road 316
6105 Blue Stone Rd
·
Location
6105 Blue Stone Rd, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Downtown Sandy Springs
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Bluestone is a quiet upscale community that offers luxury amenities that is within walking distance to restaurants,shopping and entertainment.The unit provides basic cable and high speed internet.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6105 Blue Stone Road 316 have any available units?
6105 Blue Stone Road 316 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Sandy Springs, GA
.
What amenities does 6105 Blue Stone Road 316 have?
Some of 6105 Blue Stone Road 316's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6105 Blue Stone Road 316 currently offering any rent specials?
6105 Blue Stone Road 316 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6105 Blue Stone Road 316 pet-friendly?
No, 6105 Blue Stone Road 316 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs
.
Does 6105 Blue Stone Road 316 offer parking?
No, 6105 Blue Stone Road 316 does not offer parking.
Does 6105 Blue Stone Road 316 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6105 Blue Stone Road 316 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6105 Blue Stone Road 316 have a pool?
Yes, 6105 Blue Stone Road 316 has a pool.
Does 6105 Blue Stone Road 316 have accessible units?
No, 6105 Blue Stone Road 316 does not have accessible units.
Does 6105 Blue Stone Road 316 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6105 Blue Stone Road 316 has units with dishwashers.
Does 6105 Blue Stone Road 316 have units with air conditioning?
No, 6105 Blue Stone Road 316 does not have units with air conditioning.
