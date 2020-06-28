All apartments in Sandy Springs
6075 Harleston Road
6075 Harleston Road

6075 Harleston Rd · No Longer Available
Location

6075 Harleston Rd, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Downtown Sandy Springs

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
A Perimeter location. Location is the best word to describe this property. Walk everywhere near Perimeter. Quiet neighborhood. Spacious Ranch with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. Renovated spacious kitchen has: granite counter, stainless SS appliance, Spacious living area, Eat-in Kitchen and master bath; carport, patio and a big private backyard in a 3/4 acre lot. It's just minutes from all major highways G400 and 285, minutes to tons of restaurants Starbucks, shops. Roswell Rd, Perimeter Mall, prestigious neighborhood with new homes over 1.3 on Harleston Rd.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6075 Harleston Road have any available units?
6075 Harleston Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 6075 Harleston Road have?
Some of 6075 Harleston Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6075 Harleston Road currently offering any rent specials?
6075 Harleston Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6075 Harleston Road pet-friendly?
No, 6075 Harleston Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 6075 Harleston Road offer parking?
Yes, 6075 Harleston Road offers parking.
Does 6075 Harleston Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6075 Harleston Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6075 Harleston Road have a pool?
No, 6075 Harleston Road does not have a pool.
Does 6075 Harleston Road have accessible units?
No, 6075 Harleston Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6075 Harleston Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6075 Harleston Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 6075 Harleston Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 6075 Harleston Road does not have units with air conditioning.
