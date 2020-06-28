6075 Harleston Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking

A Perimeter location. Location is the best word to describe this property. Walk everywhere near Perimeter. Quiet neighborhood. Spacious Ranch with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. Renovated spacious kitchen has: granite counter, stainless SS appliance, Spacious living area, Eat-in Kitchen and master bath; carport, patio and a big private backyard in a 3/4 acre lot. It's just minutes from all major highways G400 and 285, minutes to tons of restaurants Starbucks, shops. Roswell Rd, Perimeter Mall, prestigious neighborhood with new homes over 1.3 on Harleston Rd.